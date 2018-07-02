Sure, I love a good wedding, but I get truly excited about the prospect of attending a bachelorette party. I understand this is a controversial opinion, but hear me out. The wedding may be about romantic love, but bachelorette parties are about the kind of love that doesn't often get celebrated in flashy ways: friendship love. For that reason, you'll find plenty of books on here about the enduring power of female friendship. These books will have you feeling all the love for your friends as you embark on a night to celebrate your bond, prepare for your wedding, and reminisce over all the nights your friends talked you down over crushes who never texted you back, exes who cheated on you, almost-exes who ghosted you, and all the failed loves that led to the one you're preparing to celebrate on your upcoming wedding day.

Of course, on this list, you'll find a few books that are wedding-themed, perfect for piquing your enthusiasm for the big day. But many of them are simply about friendship. Whichever you choose to read, it's sure to get you excited for a weekend celebrating love and friendship with the people who know you best:

This novel by the legendary J. Courtney Sullivan follows four friends — Celia, Bree, Sally, and April — who met during their first semester at Smith College and become friends. When they reunite four years after graduation for Sally's wedding, they discover that though their lives have changed, that bond is still strong as ever. Click here to buy.

Karen McCullah Lutz co-wrote some of your favorite rom-coms, including Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She's the Man, so you obviously want to read her fabulous book. The Bachelorette Party follows Zadie, who's reeling from being left at the altar. But her best friend is marrying her cousin, and Zadie is expected to participate in the wedding festivities — including the completely over-the-top bachelorette party. Click here to buy.

Many women have a "little black dress" that makes them feel great, no matter the occasion. This book contains interconnected stories about nine women who are tied together by one magic LBD. Click here to buy.

Girl talk is a staple of any bachelorette party, and this wonderful graphic novel (by the author of Persepolis) contains some of the best of it. Embroideries takes you into an afternoon of tea and talk with Marjane Satrapi's grandmother, mother, and aunt, as well as their friends and neighbors The women discuss everything from how to land a man to how to fake one's virginity, and you don't want to miss a single panel. Click here to buy.

"Serial wedding guest" Jen Doll takes you through real stories from her adventures at 17 (!!!) different weddings. This is a funny and fresh read that offers a sharp perspective on love and all its accoutrements. Click here to buy.

Same name, different book, both worth reading before a bachelorette party. This new YA novel from the author of Amy and Roger's Epic Detour will prepare you for any challenge that comes during the wedding preparations. The book follows Charlie, whose older sister is getting married — which means all the siblings are under one roof for the first time in ages. But the perfect weekend Charlie has been anticipating turns out to be an absolute disaster. Click here to buy.