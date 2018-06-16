In recent years, Netflix has become a haven of self-produced, original, and fantastic content. From Stranger Things to Ozark, Mindhunter to Making a Murderer — there are plenty of series to sink your teeth into, and the majority of them are American. That's where the little British tab hidden away in the TV section of Netflix comes into play. There is a plethora of television to indulge in, whether it's produced by the streaming giant itself or via broadcasters like BBC or ITV. Also, a lot of these options are critically revered, so finding British Netflix shows with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores isn't that hard at all.

Britain has its fair share of brilliant television, and it's high-time it got the recognition that it deserves. I can openly admit that I really had no interest in The Crown until recently. Before I actually gave it a chance, you'd find me sticking to my American loves like The Office or House, M.D. (until they were both rudely taken off). Now to the annoyance of my parents, I have become obsessed with The Crown and royally walk around our house talking like Queen Elizabeth and enlightening them on facts about the monarchy. See what you've done to me, Netflix?

And it could do the same to you. Well, maybe not to those extremes, but there are plenty of British shows to get hooked on that I had absolutely no idea were streaming on the site. So here's a list of seven British shows that will take over your life, all thanks to the wonderful streaming site that is Netflix.

1 'Peaky Blinders,' 96 percent BBC on YouTube If you ever wondered what crime gangs in 1920s Birmingham were like, Peaky Blinders has you covered. Based on the real criminal gang of the same name, Peaky Blinders demonstrates the English criminal underworld in the early to late '20s. Starring Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, the show already has four series and a BAFTA under its belt. If that isn't enough reason to put Peaky Blinders on your list, I don't know what is.

2 'Happy Valley,' 100 percent Netflix on YouTube It's not often that you come across a film with 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, let alone a television show. But Happy Valley has earned just that, and with good reason. Described as "understated", "refreshing", and "so bloody believable" by The Guardian, it's no surprise that audiences and critics fell in love with Sarah Lancashire's portrayal of Catherine Cawood and her investigative stylings. There has been some talk on a third season, but we're not likely to see it until the end of 2018, according to series executive producer Nicola Shindler.

3 'Black Mirror,' 97 percent Channel 4 on YouTube By the amount of praise Black Mirror gets with each series, it must surely be one of British television's most successful exports. If you want to torment yourself with its many freaky narratives on our obsessions with technology, then dive right in. With some of the plot points pointing scarily at a future human dystopia, this is perhaps not the show for late night viewing before bed. Unless, you fancy dreaming about living forever as an AI bot, that is.

4 'End Of The F***ing World,' 98 percent Netflix on YouTube Based on the mini-comics of Charles Forsman, End of the F***ing World follows 17-year-old James who believes wholeheartedly that he is a psychopath. He forms a connection with the moody Alyssa — after planning to kill her — and the pair decide to embark on a road trip to find her real father. A fantastic recipe of dark, sarcastic British humour, End of the F***ing World has deservedly received enormous critical acclaim.

5 'The Crown,' 90 percent Netflix on YouTube Whilst we all prepare for the third season of Netflix original series The Crown, the first two seasons exploring the early years of Queen Elizabeth II and her marriage to Prince Philip, her coronation, and all the drama that comes with it, are still available to obsess over. Even though we will be saying goodbye to Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby due to new actors being cast every two seasons, I for one can't wait to see what Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter will bring to the main roles.

6 'Marcella,' 89 percent ITV on YouTube ITV's Marcella stars the incomparable Anna Friel as former London detective Marcella Backland, who returns to her role to investigate an ongoing cold case involving a serial killer who seems to have returned after 11 years. A successful, British take on a Nordic noir, Marcella is definitely not one to miss.