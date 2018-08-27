This is it, guys — summer is nearly over. In anticipation for the new season, I've already got my candles out and burning, my blanket permanently draped over my shoulders, and a deliciously warm cup of hot chocolate in my hands. I'm officially in that autumn mood — until the sun spontaneously decides to turn it back up to melt-inducing levels — and with that comes a list of British thrillers on Netflix to get through.

A good suspenseful thriller and those increasingly long evenings are such a perfect match if you want to slightly freak yourself out. I'm not talking horror-level freak-out — just the right amount of freak-out to make you feel slightly apprehensive when turning off the lights, and become alert to the slightest sounds of movement around you.

Maybe you're better suited to a crime thriller that makes you stay up into the night researching the innermost details of Britain's criminal underworld. (Turns out, based on television, London is a hotspot for dirty cops and mob bosses. Who knew?) Maybe you're in the mood for something rooted in history.

Either way, there are plenty of fantastic British thrillers to choose from on the holy grail that is Netflix, but I have chosen seven that will have you falling out of your bed with suspense. You'll definitely need to be wrapped in a duvet for these films.

1 'Layer Cake' ronin1998 on YouTube Directed by Matthew Vaughn (Snatch, Kick Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and starring Daniel Craig pre-James Bond fame, Layer Cake deals with all things cocaine and how the drug trade operates. Craig portrays XXXX, one of London's biggest coke suppliers who plans to retire from the business. Safe to say he has a hard time doing so.

2 'The Resident' RLJE Films on YouTube As much as I love Jeffrey Dean Morgan, I don't think I'd want to rent an apartment from him after watching The Resident. Directed by Antti Jokinen, the thriller follows an emergency room surgeon Juliet (Hilary Swank) who rents an apartment from the seemingly mundane Max (Morgan). Seemingly being the key word here, as the narrative soon involves stalking, one-way mirrors, and a nail gun. Eerie AF.

3 'The Deadly Game' Universal Pictures UK on YouTube Originally titled All Things to All Men, George Isaac's The Deadly Game explores the crime underworld of London, which involves deadly criminals, dirty cops, mobs, and plenty of violence. It's your run-of-the-mill gritty crime thriller, and a pretty brilliant one at that. It'll also have you on the edge of your seat and swooning, thanks to Rufus Sewell.

4 'Closed Circuit ' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube After receiving an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of a terrorist cell mastermind, two lawyers who are tasked with defending the terrorist — Martin Rose (Eric Bana) and Claudia Simmons-Howe (Rebecca Hall) — unravel a larger conspiracy within the MI5. To complicate things further, Rose and Howe were previously in a relationship. Talk about a thriller.

5 'The Bank Job' DVD Movie Menus - Trailers on YouTube Starring Jason Statham in his usual, brilliant tough guy persona, Roger Donaldson's The Bank Job chronicles a... well, a bank job. A famous one, in fact. Referred to as the "walkie-talkie bank job" by The Guardian, the Baker Street robbery saw "£500,000 — worth £5m today — stolen from Lloyds" bank in 1971. The crime was famously never solved, and the government instilled a gag order for unknown reasons. The Bank Job strove to reveal why, insinuating that, according to The Guardian, the "the contents of safety deposit boxes in the vault cause the government to clamp down on" media coverage. Yeah, this is a must-watch.

6 'Brighton Rock' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Loosely based on the 1938 novel of the same name, Rowan Joffé's Brighton Rock is set during the tumultuous Mods and Rockers era of the 1960s, instead of the '30s. It's a fitting spin on the novel, as the original violence of the murder mystery fits perfectly with the brutality — and rivalry — between the two gangs of the time. If you view Brighton Rock alongside Franc Roddam's Quadrophenia, you'll get a pretty angst-filled view of the '60s that is far from the summer of love.

7 'Calibre' Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube A nice weekend hunting trip to the Scottish highlands doesn't particularly turn out well for Marcus (Martin McCann) and Vaughn (Jack Lowden), who end up with more than they were prepared for in Matt Palmer's Calibre. I won't spoil it — obviously — but you definitely won't want to follow in their footsteps, I assure you.