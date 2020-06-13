Bustle

7 Chic Padlock Necklaces To Buy Before This Trend Really Takes Off

By Rebecca Fearn
Chained + Able

I'll be honest; when I first saw that padlock necklaces were starting to become cool again, I got a little nervous. Padlocks for me are associated with my teenage years, meaning they have a distinct juvenile vibe to them. Feel the same? Well, it's time to re-think your stance on them, because modern padlock necklaces are nothing but chic and sophisticated these days. In fact, they are the perfect type of necklace to layer up with other cool chains.

Learning how to layer your necklaces can actually be harder than it looks; the goal is to make them look 'just thrown on,' and yet, it takes a lot of careful curation. Length, colour, and style all come into play. If you're finding it especially tough to get it right, give a padlock necklace a go. They act as great starting points for layering, and usually only require one or two other chains or pendants to look fantastic.

If wearing multiple chains isn't your thing, padlocks are brilliant standout pieces to be worn alone, also. For this reason, you'll really get your money's worth after investing in one. Fear not though; you can literally pick one up for as little as £6. My favourite seven designs out there right now include some super affordable buys, as well as some larger investment pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Necklace with hardware chain and padlock in silver
£6
|
ASOS
A perfect piece for trying out the trend without spending a bunch, this necklace is suitably chunky and makes a great statement. At £6, you really can't go wrong!
Boyfriend Padlock Necklace in Rose Gold
£95
£67
|
Astrid & Miyu
This cute necklace is ideal if you'd prefer to steer clear of oversized, chunky designs. It's dainty and low-key, and comes in yellow gold and silver as well as rose gold. Plus, it's in the sale!
Oui Lock Necklace
£33.09
|
Cendré
An alternative, feminine take by Aussie brand Cendré, this cute pick is cool, affordable, and will look glorious when layered up with other chains and pendants.
Estee LaLonde Luna Lock Necklace in Sterling Silver
£149
|
Daisy Jewellery
One of my favourite pieces from Estee LaLonde's collection for Daisy Jewellery, this Luna Lock necklace is timeless, and will go with everything. It also comes in gold.
Padlock Pendant
£75
|
Chained + Able
Dainty in the chain and chunky at the padlock, this is the perfect mid-way design. Wear it with a super chunky short chain for maximum impact.
Gold textured padlock chain necklace
£225
|
Missoma
One of Missoma's newest designs, this chunky chain is detachable from its padlock pendant, meaning you can actually buy them separately. The clip on pendant alone is £75.
Padlock Necklace
£49.08
|
Cendré
Ultra chunky, yet ultra effortless and lightweight, this is the ultimate choice if you want a *real* padlock vibe for under £50.