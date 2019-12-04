Bustle

7 Christmas 2019 Gift Ideas For Eco-Concious Beauty Lovers In The UK

By Rebecca Fearn
Shutterstock

Christmas time really is the most wonderful time of the year. But in terms of waste, not so much. The amount of packaging and excess that we get through during the festive season can dampen spirits if you think about it too much. As too can the fact that many of our favourite beauty brands still use animal by-products, and potentially toxic ingredients in their special Christmas editions. With this in mind, I have created a mini selection of beauty gift ideas for your eco-conscious friend or family member.

Many of the gifting options below are sustainable in that they are made from recycled packaging and/or do not contain plastic. When you consider how much packaging gets chucked away over Christmas, presents like this can really make all the difference. I have however also selected some bits that are vegan, meaning they don't use any animal by-product and obviously don't test on animals. Then there's the clean, natural products that avoid anything even slightly 'toxic,' and instead opt for plant-based derivatives, meaning they are often better for the environment as well as your face.

Keep scrolling to check out my top seven buys that take packaging and ingredients into mind.

Herbivore Jewel Box
£48
|
Cult Beauty
Herbivore is a clean skincare brand dedicated to using all-natural ingredients that are plant-derived. This set contains three oils and a serum, all of which are packaged in glass packaging, which is more sustainable of course than plastic.
Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum Bauble
£24
|
Feel Unique
Floral Street is one of the only fragrance brands which really commits itself to selling their product in sustainable packaging, without a touch of plastic in sight. And their scents aren't half bad (read: delicious) either.
The Bath House Save the Planet Soap Bar
£6
|
Ethical Superstore
The perfect stocking filler for your eco-conscious friend, this may just be the cutest plastic-free soap bar made with only sustainable palm oil.
Nailberry Colour Your Nails Healthy Gift Set
£48
|
Look Fantastic
Nailberry's non-toxic polishes are the stuff of legend, so this four-pack set of the brand's best colours (and a top coat) is the total dream. It's exclusive to Look Fantastic, so pick it up there.
Geranium & Rhubarb Plastic Free Hand Gift Duo
£41
|
The Soap Co.
The Soap Co.'s completely recycled packaging was already impressive, and now they've made it totally plastic free! This geranium and rhubarb set smells insanely good, and will look beaut under the xmas tree.
Zodiac 5 Piece Face Set
£34.99
|
Spectrum
Spectrum's brushes are all vegan, so their sets are a great place to start if you want to go animal cruelty-free (and these days, who doesn't?!). My fave is the zodiac set, which has a distinctly celestial vibe.
Kjaer Wise Lip Tint
£35
|
Cult Beauty
Kjaer Wise is the epitome of 'reuse don't re-buy,' as its products are all re-fillable, meaning less packaging and less waste. Their ultra pretty lip tint comes in four beautiful shades, with this one (Rapture) being my favourite.