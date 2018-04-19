With Avengers: Infinity War coming out on April 27, the looming question on everyone's mind is: who will die? Things aren't looking good for a few different characters, but certain clues that that Vision will die in Infinity War prove that things look worst of all for everyone's favorite synthetic humanoid.

Vision, played by Paul Bettany, started out as Tony Stark's computing system called J.A.R.V.I.S; as you'll remember, Stark uploaded J.A.R.V.I.S. into a robotic body the Avengers discovered in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which resulted in the socially awkward but endearing superhero known as Vision. As such, one of the biggest questions about his seemingly inevitable death is, can Vision die?

Well, since he's not exactly a human, it's weird to talk about his death at all. Vision has incredible powers, ranging from his ability to fly, vaporize his enemies, and phase through structures — not to mention his super strength — it seems almost impossible that the cyborg who was partly made with a lightning bolt from Thor's hammer even could die. And maybe if Thanos does kill Vision in Infinity War, he could continue existing as the J.A.R.V.I.S. program. In other words, even if Vision does die in Infinity War — which he probably will — he might remain at least partially alive depending on what exactly happens in the upcoming Avengers showdown. Sadly, that is the only hope that you can hang on to, because based on the following facts, it seems that Vision as you know him is probably a goner.

1 He Has An Infinity Stone In His Head Giphy The most important clue that Vision will die in Infinity War has to do with the fact that his own body contains an Infinity Stone — the Mind Stone, specifically. The yellow stone in Vision's forehead allows the Avenger to vaporize his adversaries, and it's exactly what Thanos wants to collect in order to destroy the universe. Infinity War's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo told C-Net that Thanos is "Going after the Infinity Stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past. The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes." Based on that description, it doesn't sound like Vision has much of a chance if Thanos plans to kill the humanoid.

2 It's Rumored He Gets Majorly Injured At One Point Marvel Studios/YouTube Nerdist described watching the Russos shoot a scene from Infinity War, and they describe Vision looking the most beat up out of everybody. In the scene, Scarlet Witch apparently has to help him walk out of the Quinjet when they arrive in Wakanda.

3 The Actors' Quotes About Vision's Fate Don't Sound Good Giphy Bustle also visited the set of Infinity War and Bettany hinted that his character's fate wasn't looking too good during that convo. "There’s some really bad dudes who want the stone from my head, and that’s a problem for Vision," the actor said. Added his co-star Elizabeth Olsen, "[It's] as bad as bad can be." Without spelling it out, they basically confirmed that Vision's totally doomed.

4 The Trailer Shows Him Getting Attacked Marvel Entertainment on YouTube The saying usually goes "the proof is in the pudding," but it could also very well be "the proof is in the trailer." About two-thirds of the way through the Infinity War trailer, you see Vision, pinned to the ground and screaming in pain, while a giant claw grabs the stone from his forehead. Sure, that could be a bad dream — because why would they give away such an intense plot point in the trailer? — but it's definitely foreboding.

5 Vision Isn't Getting A Standalone Movie Giphy Based on Time's list of upcoming Marvel movies, Vision will not receive his own standalone film in the forseeable future. The same could be said for Bucky, War Machine, Hawkeye and Iron Man too — each of whom could also be in danger of getting killed in Infinity War.

6 Marvel Romances Don't Usually End Well Marvel Studios/YouTube While Bustle visited Infinity War's Atlanta set, Bettany said, "I think that Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is and I think Scarlet Witch [has] in a large degree helped him figure that out and what love is." Based on that and Infinity War's trailers, it seems like the romance between Wanda and Vision will make Thanos' goal to kill Vision (to get the Infinity Stone) even more heartbreaking.