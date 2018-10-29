These days, it seems like Halloween is only about three things: eating candy, dressing in a costume, and doing things to scare ourselves on purpose. And that is what Halloween is about — but the day is also based on some ancient traditions and rituals that are important to consider as well. Halloween is based on Samhain, a traditional Pagan holiday that is considered the most sacred day of the year to Pagans. Because of the history surrounding Halloween, this is the perfect time to use crystals to reflect your moods, feelings, and desires... and maybe even to offer protection. There are a few crystals for Halloween that will help you tap into all of that spooky energy.

According to Healing Crystals, Samhain is "a time of endings and beginnings that is naturally tied to the Earth's cycle when the dark and cold of winter approaches and nature 'dies,' only to be reborn in the spring." It's basically a celebration of life and death, and is a time to remember those who have died. Many believe Halloween night is the night when the there is a link between the living and the dead. Certain crystals will help you safely contact and connect with those who have died, as well as protect you from any negative energy in the air.

So, this year, don't just get dressed up and hunt for candy... do some rituals with your crystals and connect with the energy from the holiday. Oh, and definitely have a spooky night as well!

1 Calcite Etsy Calcite Healing Crystal Set, $21, Etsy According to Healing Crystals, calcite is great for Halloween. Orange calcite encourages happy transitions, while blue calcite offers comfort and reduces your fears. Sage Goddess also says that orange calcite is a "powerful energy amplifier and cleanser," which helps release past traumas and opens you up to joy. Wanderlust adds that optical calcite can "help one enhance their connection to the spiritual world and strengthen their clairvoyant abilities."

2 Quartz Etsy Large Raw Quartz, $2.50+, Etsy Quartz can increase positive energy while reducing negative thoughts, according to Healing Crystals. Sage Goddess says that smoky quartz in particular is great for Halloween, as it is a powerful healer that "takes in whatever is negative or of a low vibration and keeps that energy away from the you. Smoky quartz draws spirit guides down to our level of perception, facilitating clearer communication." Peaceful Mind says that clear quartz can "assist in the creation of power, clarity of thinking, meditation, cleansing, clearing the aura, spiritual development and healing."

3 Obsidian Etsy Raw Black Obsidian, $3.91+, Etsy Obsidian does two things: it will connect you to the deepest layers of the Earth to help with change, and it will also offer "solace and protection," according to Healing Crystals. It helps you to find meaning if you're feeling lost. The site says that black obsidian in particular enhances Samhain rituals.

4 Black Tourmaline Etsy Raw Black Tourmaline, $2.00+, Etsy Sage Goddess says that black tourmaline is "a fantastic stone for offering psychic protection in stressful environments, especially from energy vampires." It can be used to help get rid of negative thoughts and anxiety, as well as feelings of doubt and self-judgement. Peaceful Mind calls black tourmaline a "healing stone," saying that it helps bring awareness and literally repels negative energy.

5 Hag Stone Etsy Hag Stone, $3.99, Etsy Hag Stone is sometimes known as the Witch Stone, and has been a part of myth and magic for centuries. According to Peaceful Mind, it was once used by farmers and anyone seeking protection and magical minded people. The stones were once believed to protect cattle from witches. It is also believed that if you look through the hole, you can look into a spirit/fairy world. If you hang one around your neck, it can be used as protection throughout the day.

6 Dragon Blood Jasper Etsy Dragon Blood Jasper Beads, $3.99, Etsy Dragon Blood Jasper is a crystal that can help us enhance our life force energy and is a stone for strength and courage. According to Om Times, it helps us find the powers of love, forgiveness, and compassion. It is powerful and dynamic, and it will help us lower energies.