Using crystals for their spiritual and healing properties is a fun and mystical way to connect with the earth’s energy. But it can be daunting to figure out the spiritual meaning of crystals when there are so many to choose from, especially if you're relatively new to the crystal healing game. It’s true that every crystal has its own unique properties and healing vibrations. But as a trained energy worker who incorporates crystals in my practice, I’ve picked up on some tricks you can use to get a feel for a crystal’s general energy without researching it — and one of those is to choose crystals based on their color to support different intentions.

Every color in crystal healing has its own associations — which means that a blue crystal meaning will be totally different than a pink crystal meaning. The color symbolism of crystals generally correlates with the color symbolism found within other esoteric practices, such as color magic or the traditional eastern system of the chakras. In these practices, different colors relate to different aspects of our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

But you don't need to be an expert in any spiritual study in order to make your own educated guess about a crystal color meaning. You can often make accurate connections based on the color’s general associations. For example, red is often associated with passion or strong emotions (think of idioms like “red hot” or "seeing red"), so it makes sense that red crystal meanings are intense and action-oriented. Having an awareness of crystal color meanings can be especially helpful if you're just beginning to dabble in crystal healing — as it helps to strengthen your own intuition when it comes to connecting with crystal energy by offering you a basic foundation.

While judging a crystal's energy based on color alone won’t give you as much nuanced information as doing research or working with the stone yourself, it can still point you in the right direction as far as how to use crystals most effectively. Let's take journey through the crystalline rainbow together and discover the crystal color meanings that’ll help you choose the right stone for your needs.

White & Clear Crystal Meaning: Purity & Peace

Stuart Cox/Corbis/Getty Images

White/clear crystal examples: Clear quartz, selenite, apophyllite, white chalcedony, and moonstone.

White or clear crystals are all about cleansing and purifying. Take clear quartz, for example, which is beloved for its ability to amplify the energy of other crystals — or selenite, which is considered cleansing for any space. Crystals of the white/clear variety are usually easy to connect with, even for crystal novices, and they're great for promoting peace and serenity. They’re great tools to use during meditation or any sort of energy-clearing work.

Red Crystal Meaning: Action & Power

WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

Red crystal examples: Red jasper, ruby, vanadinite, garnet, and rubellite.

Meet the Redbull energy drink of the crystal world. Red crystals get us feeling pumped up, energized, and passionate about taking action on things, and their energy is high-intensity and raw. If you need a swift crystalline kick in the butt to help you courageously take charge of a situation, opt for a red-colored stone to help get you motivated.

Pink Crystal Meaning: Love & Compassion

© Santiago Urquijo/Moment/Getty Images

Pink crystal examples: Rose quartz, rhodochrosite, pink tourmaline, rhodonite, and pink opal.

Pink crystal meanings capture the feeling of a warm and loving hug for your heart. Gentle, compassion-promoting, and emotionally-healing, pink stones are the great for bringing more love and kindness into your life. You can meditate with or carry a pink crystal when dealing with any matter that concerns forgiveness, romance, self-love, or love for others.

Orange Crystal Meaning: Creativity & Change

Stuart Cox/Corbis/Getty Images

Orange crystal examples: Sunstone, carnelian, orange calcite, sunset aura quartz, and amber.

Orange crystals are associated with anything related to creativity, enthusiasm, and sexuality. They can bring us all sorts of stimulating inspiration — whether it’s for an art project or in the bedroom. Orange crystals are also helpful when it comes to catalyzing and supporting major changes in your life. If you're looking to go out on a whim with a life change and need an energy boost to get you through some swift decision-making, orange crystals are your best bet.

Yellow Crystal Meaning: Willpower & Optimism

Nina Schoening/Moment/Getty Images

Yellow crystal examples: Citrine, golden onyx, honey calcite, yellow jasper, and sulfur quartz.

Yellow crystals are sunny, bright, optimistic, and all about expressing your truest self. They're great for bringing positive energy to any new endeavor and supporting us in being authentic. Yellow crystals are also helpful in strengthening our belief in our personal power, so work with them anytime you need a feel-good confidence boost.

Green Crystal Meaning: Abundance & Growth

Stuart Cox/Corbis/Getty Images

Green crystal examples: Malachite, jade, peridot, moss agate, and green aventurine.

Green is the color of plants, but it’s also the color of money. So it’s fitting that green crystals are often use for manifesting abundance, wealth, and fortune, as well as to support our growth (whether that means growing a business or just growing spiritually). Green crystals are also wonderful for helping connect us to the earth and grounding us in nature's energy.

Blue Crystal Meaning: Clarity & Communication

Joao Paulo Burini/Moment/Getty Images

Blue crystal examples: Lapis lazuli, aquamarine, blue lace agate, larimar, and azurite.

Like the ocean and the sky, blue crystals can be soothing and calming — but they're also extraordinarily powerful. Blue crystal meanings represent clear communication and the honest expression of our ideas. They bring clarity and strength when it comes to speaking our truth and helps us stay cool, calm, and collected as we share what’s on our mind.

Purple Crystal Meaning: Spirituality & Intuition

Nico De Pasquale Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Purple crystal examples: Amethyst, lepidolite, spirit quartz, charoite, and sugilite.

Purple crystal meanings are all about spiritual energy. These stones help us connect with our mystical sides by strengthening our intuition and higher sense of self. They can also be wonderful tools for tapping into the divine realm of dreams to gain creative inspiration or spiritual guidance. Use purple crystals if you’re trying to get deep into a meditative state.

Black Crystal Meaning: Negativity Banishers

Olena Ruban/Moment/Getty Images

Black crystal examples: Obsidian, black tourmaline, shungite, jet, and black kyanite.

There's no crystal color more protective and negativity-banishing than a dark-colored or black crystal. Black stones help to dispel our fears and promote a sense of physical and emotional safety. They're often used as a sort of “shield” against negative vibes, so if you need some heavy-duty spiritual protection or are dealing with stressful situations, opt for a black crystal.