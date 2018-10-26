I think we can all agree that autumn wouldn’t be complete without button-down plaid shirts. They’re right up there with cozy cardigans, warm scarves, and knee-high boots. And while all these pieces are classic fall staples, there is just something so timeless about plaid shirts. There’s also a good chance that you own at least one. So, why not make a Halloween costume with a plaid flannel shirt? It's the perfect way to make an outfit with things you already have.

Besides, there are so many reasons why plaid is so popular. The print can feature an endless combination of colors, so there’s something for everyone. It’s also extremely versatile and will never go out of style. Basically, whether you need a casual office outfit or last-minute Halloween costume, a plaid shirt will come to the rescue.

However, if you need a plaid top in a specific color, check out the thrift store. It's one of the best ways to celebrate Halloween without spending a ton of cash. Plus, after the festivities, you’ll be more likely to wear the plaid shirt again. It sure beats an expensive store-bought outfit that you’ll only wear once.

To make an easy outfit with items from your closet, check out these 11 ideas for plaid shirt Halloween costumes.

1. "***Flawless" Beyoncé

Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt, $19.99, Dickies | BLBD Women's Distressed Denim Shorts, $16.99, Amazon | Curb Chain Necklace, $4.90, Forever 21

Halloween is the perfect time to show off your adoration for Queen B. To create a costume inspired by her ***Flawless photo shoot, wear a red plaid shirt with denim shorts and a chunky silver necklace. If it's chilly out, layer the shorts over black tights.

2. Lobster Fisherman

Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt, $19.99, Dickies | Denim Bib Overalls, $39.99, H&M | Meg Men's Brushed Cotton Twill Cord Hat, $11.95, Amazon | Toy Lobster, $5.99, Amazon

A lobster fisherman costume is equal parts easy, funny, and comfortable. All you need is a plaid shirt, denim overalls, a bucket hat, and a fake toy lobster.

For an extra laugh, you can have someone else dress up as a lobster.

3. Eleven from Stranger Things

Men Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt, $29.90, Uniqlo | Denim Bib Overalls, $39.99, H&M

While Eleven is known for her pink dress and blue jacket, this plaid getup is just as iconic. You'll need a brown plaid shirt over a pair of denim overalls. To make the costume even more accurate, wear a short brown wig.

4. Barb from Stranger Things

Men Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt, $29.90, Uniqlo | Metal Aviator Readers, $7.90, Forever 21

One of the best ways to support the "Justice for Barb" movement is to emulate her look this Halloween. Technically, you'll need a plaid shirt with a ruffled collar, but you can get away with a top with muted colors. Finally, wear a pair of large glasses and pin your hair up.

5. Scarecrow

Adult Straw Western Hat, $3, Michael's | Plus Size Dickies Relaxed Straight-Leg Denim Bib Overalls, $62.99, Kohl's | Plus Size Curved Hem Plaid Shirt, $19.90, Forever 21

Come Halloween, there's nothing like a classic scarecrow costume. You'll need a straw hat, denim overalls, and a plaid shirt. Finish off the look by painting on scarecrow details with makeup.

6. '90s Grunge Rocker

AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $35, American Eagle | Curb Chain Hoop Choker, $6, Forever 21 | Plus Size 12x12 Ladder Distressed Denim Jacket, $48, Forever 21 |

For an easy costume with a plaid shirt, dress up as a '90s grunge rocker. You can easily find all the pieces at the mall, thrift store, or your own closet.

Wear a shirt with a denim or leather jacket. If you'd like, wear a graphic or band tee. Accessorize with a choker or two.

7. Lumberjack

AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $35, American Eagle | Denim Bib Overalls, $39.99, H&M | Tin Woodsman Axe, $5.99, Halloween Costumes

The lumberjack costume is another Halloween classic. For this one, you'll need a plaid shirt and denim overalls (or jeans with suspenders). Top it off with a beanie and a fake axe.

8. Marshall Lee the Vampire King from Adventure Time

Giphy Dickies DSW Amazon

Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt, $19.99, Dickies | Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers, $49.99, DSW | Linfairy Short Black Layered Cosplay Wig, $16.99, Amazon

If you have a red plaid shirt, dress up as Marshall Lee the Vampire King from Adventure Time. Pair it with low-top Converse sneakers and a short black layered wig, too.

9. Jughead Jones

AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $35, American Eagle | Riverdale Jughead Beanie, $16.90, Hot Topic | Refuge Denim Sherpa Zip Up Jacket, $25, Charlotte Russe

With a plaid shirt and beanie, you can recreate Jughead's typical ensemble. A denim or leather jacket will emphasize the look. Another idea is to wear a t-shirt with an "S" or snake to represent the Serpents.

10. Garth From Wayne's World

AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $35, American Eagle | Tie-Dye Graphic Muscle Tee, $8, Forever 21 | Fun World SNL Garth Algar Wig, $15.93, Amazon | Square Plastic Readers, $4.30, Forever 21

Garth from Wayne's World is another easy Halloween costume idea. Basically, if you own a blue plaid shirt and graphic tee, you're already halfway there. Accessorize with glasses and a blond wig and you're good to go.

11. Marty McFly From Back To The Future

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue, $25, H&M | HOW'ON Mens Classic Quilted Down Puffer Vest, $28, Amazon | AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $35, American Eagle

For a Halloween costume that's both warm and iconic, dress up as Marty McFly. You'll need to layer a blue plaid shirt, denim jacket, and red puffy vest. That's it!