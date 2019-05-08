7 'Game Of Thrones' Viewing Games For The Final Episodes

It's a hard truth that many of us are not willing to face — Game of Thrones is coming to an end. The long-awaited, much-talked-about, super dark final season is starting to wrap up. It would bring a tear to my eye, if I was blessed with that much access to my emotions. With the end so close, there's only one way we can properly see the show out — the last episodes definitely call for viewing parties, complete with Game of Thrones viewing games. And you better make them pretty effing epic.

Seriously, the last season of GoT has been as much of an *event* as any TV show I've ever heard of, so why not really mark this special occasion? There are lots of ways to make viewing parties really go all out — and the drama of this show makes it easy. Firstly, there's no shortage of amazing costumes available if you want to go that route — dress up as dragons, white walkers, or, you know, actual human characters. Secondly, it's really easy to plan food and drink. You need a lot of wine, then you can basically serve everyone bread and call it a day — we're not all Lannisters, after all. Finally, as much as you're trying to focus on what the actual hell is going on in the show (and remember everyone's names), you can play some viewing games to make it even better. Here's where you can get started.

1. Make A March Madness Board Giphy If you and your friends are really the competitive types, take the March Madness spirit into your GoT watching. If you're not familiar with how March Madness works, it's a tournament-style competition. For Game of Thrones you may have to be a little flexible — because you don't know for sure how is going to fight who — but you can guess likely adversaries that are going to come up against each other and bet on who will win.

2. Play 'Game Of Thrones' Jeopardy Giphy For true devotees of the show — aka Game of Thrones nerds around the world — you can make a viewing party even better by adding trivia. Create a Jeopardy-style board of questions and facts, from general to really obscure, and see who really knows the Seven Kingdoms.

3. Take Bets On Who Stays Alive Giphy Put your money (or your candy) where your mouth is and bet on who will make it to the end of the episode — or maybe even to the Iron Throne. Betting with candy keeps it light and delicious, so you can focus on having fun rather than worrying about losing your shirt. It's a great way to show your allegiances and also it means that there will be candy in a bountiful supply — always a win.

4. Make 'Game Of Thrones' Bingo Cards Giphy An easy viewing game (that won't distract you from the task at hand) is to make your own Game of Thrones bingo. Pick out things that are likely to happen and phrases that are likely to be used and put them onto squares. Anything from "has sex with a relative" to "dragon interrupts sex with a relative through intense staring" to "someone says 'Winter is Coming'" to "Cersei drinks wine and looks evil". Then just see who makes it to bingo first.

5. Play House Truth Or Dare Giphy Choose a house — no, not Harry Potter style. But everyone at the party should belong to a house or a clan — and whenever a member fo that house dies, they have to go and get more snacks for the rest of the group. Or you can go all truth or with it. When one character kills another, those from the house of the victor can ask a truth or a dare from someone of the loser's house. You'll know who your friends are real quick — and remember, alliances are important.

6. Play "Who Am I?" Giphy You know the game where you have someone name's on your forehead and ask each other questions to figure out who you are? Try doing that with obscure Game of Thrones characters — it's a great way to test whether you actually know the names of the characters or just refer to them all as, "That other guy with beard, no not that one — the other one".