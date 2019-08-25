If you've had a summer of rosé all day, you might be looking to hit the reset button for fall. But because alcohol is such an ingrained part of our society, it's totally natural to want a little help. Luckily, there are groups you can join for support during Sober September, no matter if your period of sobriety is just for the month or longer. While most people have heard of Dry January, Sober September is relatively new, but it makes a ton of sense. Summer is a season of long days, endless nights, and lots of socializing. As summer winds down, you may be tired and looking to adopt new habits as you head into fall. For some people, those habits include taking a break from drinking.

Research from the University of Sussex in England noted that abstaining from alcohol for just one month has myriad benefits. "The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term," Psychologist Dr. Richard de Visser said in a news release. "Interestingly, these changes in alcohol consumption have also been seen in the participants who didn’t manage to stay alcohol-free for the whole month ⁠— although they are a bit smaller."

As you're starting on your Sober September journey, it's important to be mindful that for many people, sobriety is a lifelong process, and to respect the work that it takes to get there. Still, abstaining from drinking for a month can be an enormously helpful way to reset your relationship with drinking, no matter what your history with substance use is.

If you want to participate in Sober September, but you want a little extra support, these seven groups can help you stay on track.

1. Club SODA Club SODA (Sober or Debating Abstinence) is a mindful drinking movement that can help you change your relationship with alcohol. If you want to participate in Sober September, you can sign up for Club Soda's month long Sober Sprint.

2. This Naked Mind Facebook Group This Naked Mind Facebook group is for anyone who wants to explore their relationship with alcohol. You can also visit their website to join the 30-day Sober September challenge.

3. Reddit Stop Drinking There's a Reddit thread for almost everything these days, and abstaining from alcohol is no exception. Anyone who is interested in motivation or support to stay sober or reduce their alcohol intake is welcome to participate.

4. LifeRing Lifering on YouTube LifeRing is a secular group for people who want to explore abstaining from substances without involving religion. You can find in-person, email, and online meetings to help you stay on track.

5. Tempest Formerly Hip Sobriety, Tempest is an online recovery school geared toward people who want to change their relationship with alcohol. You can sign up for an eight-week digital course that includes guided meditations, regular Q&As, personal attention from subject-matter experts, and personalized support to help you change your relationship with alcohol.

6. Sobercity A social networking group for people who want to maintain their sobriety, Sobercity is for anyone interested committing to sober living. Aside from its social networking function, Sobercity also offers news, sober-living resources, and live events in select cities.