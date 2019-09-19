Winter is right around the corner, even with this autumnal sun still beating on, the days are inevitably drawing in and the temperature is starting to dip (sigh). But when it comes to braving colder, there’s nothing better than good home comforts like a steaming bowl of autumnal soup or stew to warm you up from the inside out.

Now that summer and its inevitable spending on music festivals, beer gardens, and eating out are over, this is the ideal time to save some cash, and get cooking some simple recipes at home. If you like to cook seasonally, winter root vegetables like squash, carrots, and potatoes always go wonderfully in so many stews.

Whether you're vegan and getting bored of the same old recipes, flexitarian brushing up on your plant-based cooking skills, or simply trying out Meat Free Mondays and need something comforting to take you through autumn, these tasty stews will keep you fuelled and cosy all season. From aromatic peanut stews, to hearty tagines and casseroles perfect for curling up on the sofa, you can’t go wrong with a good one-pot stew.

Goodbye light, crisp summer salads, soggy sandwiches, and popsicles, it’s time to wave in the winter warmers.

Vegan Tagine With Butternut Squash A twist on the popular lamb tagine, this middle-east inspired treat from food blog Lazy Cat Kitchen is the perfect comfort food this autumn. Stuffed full of butternut squash, raisins and chickpeas, with a dash of saffron for that culinary touch. Perfect on its own, or serve it with some fluffy couscous.

Slow-Cooked Marrow With Fennel & Tomato This slow cooked marrow stew from BBC Good Food is ideal for dinner parties, or busy people who might need to multitask whilst cooking. There's fennel thrown in there, along with butter beans. This delight goes really well with a nice bit of sour crusty bread. Why wouldn't you want to tuck in?

Ital Soup Caribbean Pot's Ital stew originating from the Rastafarian community in Jamaica, brings all the sunshine into one pot. Expect wholesome root veg and nourishing kidney beans. The sweet and scorching scotch bonnet pepper really gives this dish a punch of flavour and a taste of the islands.

Vegan Gumbo With Andouille Red Bean Meatballs Gumbo, a popular dish originating from Louisiana in the States, is normally made with seafood and meat. But this tender vegan gumbo recipe from blogger Connoisseur Veg comes with okra and yummy homemade meatballs made from andouille beans, bread crumbs, and spices.

Hungarian Goulash Why not get stuck into this Hungarian goulash from blog Vegan 8? Similar to the more traditional beef goulash, but instead this recipe calls for red potatoes, bell peppers, and vegetable broth. And of course, it wouldn't be goulash without some Hungarian paprika.