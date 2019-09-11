Apple may have only announced its new iPhone 11 on Sept. 10, but there are plenty of iPhone 11 accessories you can already buy. That is, of course, if you don’t bust your entire bank account shelling out for a new iPhone; that said, with new upgrades to the camera, battery life, and Face ID, you may be among those who take the plunge. First and foremost, if you’re planning on upgrading to the latest iPhone, you may be wondering whether you need a new iPhone case for the iPhone 11. Size-wise the newest iPhones are comparable to their previous iPhone brethren. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max only differ in size slightly to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. We’re talking hundredths-of-an-inch difference. So, a change in size won’t be the determining factor in whether you need a new case; it’ll be the camera.

As you have likely heard, the iPhone 11 camera is a notably different feature from previous iPhone models, specifically in that it has...more cameras. The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera feature and both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three cameras. While this is new for the iPhone, it’s been standard for other smartphones for a while now, as The Verge points out. Given the camera placement and the fact that there are just more cameras, you’ll likely need to get a new case that properly fits your new iPhone.

Here are eight new accessories, cases and otherwise, you can already start perusing if you’re planning on getting the iPhone 11.

1. Leather iPhone 11 Case iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case - Meyer Lemon $49 | Apple Apple already has a handful of new case options for sale online that will fit the iPhone 11. Per the product description, the cases “fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.” You’ve also got your pick of a handful of colors, including this Meyer Lemon color. However, at $49, it is notably more expensive than some other basic case options.

2. OtterBox Lumen Series OtterBox Lumen Series Case for iPhone 11 $39.95 | Apple Also available on Apple’s website, OtterBox’s Lumen Series for the iPhone 11 is ideal if you want a case that’s protective without being too bulky. The $39.95 case has a clear back and a pop of color around the edges. It’s perfect if you like the idea of living without a phone case but know you cannot trust yourself to do so.

3. Kodak x CASE-MATE Collab Kodak x CASE-MATE - iPhone 11 Pro Case $34.99 | Amazon Want your iPhone 11 case to pay homage to the OG Instagram? This Kodak case from CASE-MATE does just that. For $34.99, you can get an iPhone case that's compatible with wireless charging and says, “Yeah, I’ve seen a Polaroid IRL once.”

4. BOOST Case iPhone 11 Pro Max BOOST w. Kickstand $29.99 | Prevent The Drop If you’re looking for a case that does everything you’re looking for and even some things you didn’t know you needed, Grip2ü’s BOOST case is for you. The case has a kickstand, is compatible with wireless charging, has drop protection, and might do your taxes if you ask nicely. You can get one for $29.99.

5. Phone Wallet Case by Smartish Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $19.99 | Amazon Your entire life is likely on your phone except for maybe your ID and credit card. Smartish’s iPhone 11 wallet case can compensate for that. For $14.99, the wallet case has a slit that can fit three cards plus cash for, as the product description states, “the three people who still carry cash.” (For real though, not everywhere is cashless. You should still carry cash sometimes.)

6. Madewell Wireless Charging Station NATIVE UNION Dock Wireless iPhone Charger $80 | Madewell If you’re upgrading from an iPhone older than an 8 to the iPhone 11, you’ll likely want to take advantage of its wireless charging capabilities. Madewell has a blush pink ones for $80 if you’re going for aesthetics. If not, Amazon has plenty of options that are under $25.