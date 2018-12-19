If you've been hitting the shops lately, you may have noticed that there has been a huge influx of hair accessories hitting stores such as Topshop, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters. And not just any hair accessories; the style of the season appears to the be knotted headband, which is an Alice band hard style with a twisted knot at the top in the middle. The best knotted hairbands add a touch of style to any outfit, and are easy to pull off.

The great thing about this design is that there are a seemingly endless amount of colours and fabrics to buy into to. While I'm a big fan of cord and velvety finishes, you can also pick up something satin or metallic. And then there are the colours and designs: from autumnal mustard to festive sparkling green and animal prints, there are designs for everyone.

Hairbands suit nearly every hair length, looking lovely on longer locks but also adding an extra edge to shorter bobs and lobs. They're easy to wear, too; simply add a touch of tousle to your hair with a tong, spray some wave spray and slide in your chosen hairband behind your ears. The key is to not make it look too "done" — this season's hairband is all about nonchalant coolness rather than sleek perfection.

Keep scrolling to take a look at my edit of the very best hairbands below.

Top Knot Headband £12 Urban Outfitters Coming in five different shades and textures (including a cute mustard velvet band and a cord rose one), this design is one of the best in shops right now. I love this satin bluebell option, perfect for festive occasions.

Pleated Twisted-Front Headband £28 Anthropologie If you're looking for the perfect accessory to see you through the sparkling festive season, this metallic green number should shoot right to the top of your wish list.

Fringed Leopard-Print Headband £28 Anthropologie If you're a fan of animal print, this toned down headband is perfect to jazz up an all-black outfit. I also love the casual fringing.

Black Knot Alice Band £10 Topshop The easiest way to get in on the trend is with a simple, chic plain black style. This Topshop one is the perfect width and has a lovely fabric.