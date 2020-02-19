One brand that has managed to stand out in the make up world lately is Beauty Pie. The concept is amazing, the products are high quality, and the founder is a straight-up legend. However, up until now, the brand has only been available online. That is, until the news that there's a Beauty Pie pop up coming to central London reaaaaal soon.

Beauty Pie announced the news (as they do with most things) via their Instagram page recently, much to the delight of their tens of thousands of fans. "WE’RE PLANNING OUR FIRST EVER POP-UP SHOP. It’s true," they wrote. "Sometime (hopefully) in March, we’ll be launching our first-ever pop-up shop in a top-secret, TO-BE-REVEALED location!"

They then went on to explain they are still hashing out the details of the pop-up, as Beauty Pie is a subscription service, therefore will presumably work differently to your average beauty store. As some people are members and others are not, they are trying to figure out how it will work with letting people in. For example, they dabbled with the idea of giving non-members an option to buy a day pass to enter the shop, which will allow them to buy products with a 50% off saving from the typical retail prices (members get 80% normally).

It's unclear yet which avenue they will take, and I have reached out to their reps in order to get the first news about their decision. All we do know is that the pop up will be in March or April, and will take place in central London, making it perfect for city dwellers and easy to get to for those visiting. This will be the first time customers will be able to browse for Beauty Pie goods IRL rather than online.

The brand is also in the process of hiring staff to work at the pop-up, which they have been promoting on their Instagram page.

Beauty Pie is a members-only subscription service which anyone can join. Members pay a monthly fee (there are several options) in order to buy beauty products for a fraction of their retail cost. It was founded by beauty legend Marcia Kilgore (who is also the woman behind brands such as Bliss, FitFlop, Soaper Duper and Soap & Glory), and has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2016.

If you've never dipped your toe into the brand, here are my five absolute must-buys: