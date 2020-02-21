This week has felt particularly tiresome, which I'm sure is in part due to this slightly rogue weather. After several storms this month, it's fair to say we're probably all pining for something cosy, and a spot of TLC. Luckily, these five new beauty products out this week are the ultimate self-care accompaniments, and they'll make you feel perkier and more alive in no time.

If your skin's been suffering recently, there are two new exfoliating formulas I am really, really excited to try, which I reckon you should too. One is by clean beauty brand Herbivore, and honestly, its packaging is just as good as the product packed inside. The other is by Too Faced, which harnesses the power of the 'it ingredient' of the moment: pineapple.

Match your new glowing skin to a brighter, more vibrant 'do if you're blonde with the help of Lee Stafford's new treatment, which promises to remove brassiness and have your locks shining in no time.

In makeup, there's a delicious new quad from Chantecaille, which despite costing a little more, is the dreamiest neutral palette you could ever hope for.

Last but by no means least is Jo Malone's new pillow spray, which is part of their spring Lavender collection. It has honestly changed my world since I started using it, and bed time is even more glorious than before.

Keep reading to find out more about these five new in buys.