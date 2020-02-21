Bustle

5 Beauty Products Out This Week, Including Too Faced’s New Pineapple Glow Mask

By Rebecca Fearn
Too Faced

This week has felt particularly tiresome, which I'm sure is in part due to this slightly rogue weather. After several storms this month, it's fair to say we're probably all pining for something cosy, and a spot of TLC. Luckily, these five new beauty products out this week are the ultimate self-care accompaniments, and they'll make you feel perkier and more alive in no time.

If your skin's been suffering recently, there are two new exfoliating formulas I am really, really excited to try, which I reckon you should too. One is by clean beauty brand Herbivore, and honestly, its packaging is just as good as the product packed inside. The other is by Too Faced, which harnesses the power of the 'it ingredient' of the moment: pineapple.

Match your new glowing skin to a brighter, more vibrant 'do if you're blonde with the help of Lee Stafford's new treatment, which promises to remove brassiness and have your locks shining in no time.

In makeup, there's a delicious new quad from Chantecaille, which despite costing a little more, is the dreamiest neutral palette you could ever hope for.

Last but by no means least is Jo Malone's new pillow spray, which is part of their spring Lavender collection. It has honestly changed my world since I started using it, and bed time is even more glorious than before.

Keep reading to find out more about these five new in buys.

Too Faced Pineapple Glow Moisturizing & Brightening Face Mask
£32
|
Boots
Pineapple is definitely the 'it' fruit of the moment when it comes to skincare. This mask by Too Faced utilises the power of pineapple to gently exfoliate and refresh. Skin is left with an undeniable glow, which let's be honest, is what we're all after!
Lee Stafford Bleach Blondes Ice White Toning Treatment
£8.49
|
Boots
I'm in constant pursuit of a product that keeps my hair super icy blonde, rather than going brassy (which inevitably happens weeks after your last colour). This is why I'm so excited to give this product a try, which promises to boost platinum hues, while also protecting hair from heat and other aggressors. And at £8.49, it's pretty impressively priced, too.
Jo Malone London Lavender & Musk Pillow Spray
£25
|
Jo Malone London
I'm a big pillow spray person, but sometimes it can be hard to find one that doesn't smell super generic. This newbie from Jo Malone's Lavender spring range is the absolute dream. It's rich yet not heavy, and will entice you into a cosy, deep sleep like nothing else.
Herbivore Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
£53
|
Cult Beauty
If the packaging isn't enough to entice you (I'm seriously game), then I guarantee the product inside will. The jelly-like texture is packed full of a range of brilliant acids to exfoliate and re-texture skin, from household names like glycolic acid to lesser known ones, such as malic acid. It also contains rose water to soothe the skin and leave it feeling moisturised. It's a treatment, so use it a couple of times a week for softer, smoother, and more radiant skin.
Chantecaille Hummingbird Quartet Limited Edition
£68
|
Space NK
Inspired by the wings of a hummingbird, this covetable quad is the neutral palette you've been waiting for. It features four jewel-toned shades, with three shimmers and one matte for blending out. In short, it's the total dream, and the packaging is just as divine.