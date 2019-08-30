7 Matching Women's Velvet Suits For When You Want To Serve Lewks

When I think of the most timeless outfit, to me its not a pair of perfectly fitted jeans, or that LBD you get out for special occasions, its undoubtedly a suit. Whether you go for a flared leg, straight leg or boxy fit, there is a suit that suits everyone (pardon the pun). Suits sometimes feel like a right of passage, and the feeling you can get when you put on a well fitted velvet suit is incredible. So here are the 7 best velvet suits available in the UK right now.

Whenever I wear a suit I understand wholeheartedly why they are so often associated with power and power dressing. Some of the most iconic moments in fashion have been women breaking boundaries in a fabulous suits, like Bianca Jagger wearing one to her wedding in 1971 or Marlene Dietrich in her tuxedo. Now another iconic fashion moment can be added to the list.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has brought her show Fleabag to the stage once again and, for press night, she went with an emerald green velvet suit from Victoria Beckham's new collection. Incredible.

Everyone was fan girling over this including Posh Spice herself who took to Instagram to sing Waller-Bridge's praises. So if the suit's inspired you, trust me, you're not the only one.

David M. Benett/ Contributor/Getty Images

Below is my pick of the best dupes of Waller-Bridge's outfit.