7 Matching Women's Velvet Suits For When You Want To Serve Lewks

By Lollie King
When I think of the most timeless outfit, to me its not a pair of perfectly fitted jeans, or that LBD you get out for special occasions, its undoubtedly a suit. Whether you go for a flared leg, straight leg or boxy fit, there is a suit that suits everyone (pardon the pun). Suits sometimes feel like a right of passage, and the feeling you can get when you put on a well fitted velvet suit is incredible. So here are the 7 best velvet suits available in the UK right now.

Whenever I wear a suit I understand wholeheartedly why they are so often associated with power and power dressing. Some of the most iconic moments in fashion have been women breaking boundaries in a fabulous suits, like Bianca Jagger wearing one to her wedding in 1971 or Marlene Dietrich in her tuxedo. Now another iconic fashion moment can be added to the list.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has brought her show Fleabag to the stage once again and, for press night, she went with an emerald green velvet suit from Victoria Beckham's new collection. Incredible.

Everyone was fan girling over this including Posh Spice herself who took to Instagram to sing Waller-Bridge's praises. So if the suit's inspired you, trust me, you're not the only one.

Below is my pick of the best dupes of Waller-Bridge's outfit.

Power Dressing Belted Velvet
£55
£27.50
|
Nasty Gal
Looking for a suit similar to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's but not with the designer price tag? Look no further than this emerald green suit from Nasty Gal. I would pair this with a bold earring for a really glam look.
ASOS DESIGN velvet slim flare suit trousers
£40
£20
|
ASOS
This is the ultimate cool girl suit you'd expect to see Kate Moss or Alexa Chung rocking. The burnt rust colour is super autumnal and because its more of a casual suit, you can pair this with either a t shirt or a vest. To dress is up I would add some chunky oversized jewellery and wear with stilettos.
Lovedrobe velvet suit
£114
£62
|
ASOS
When you think of a classic velvet power suit this is the style that immediately springs to mind. This is so chic, and the gold detailing on the double breasted buttons, really step this suit up a notch. I'd pair this with a red lip to contrast the black. Everyone needs this in their wardrobe.
Velour Soft Blazer
£50
£15
|
Simply Be
This wine coloured suit is perfect for the winter months and festive season. The cut off trouser leg means your could dress this down and wear with pumps or ever trainers, or dress it up with heels. Black would be the best colour shirt to wear but you could also go with white for more of a contrast.
Navy Velvet High Waisted Wide Leg Suit
£50
£16
|
Pretty Little Thing
This suit is quite frankly everything. The oversized feel over the trousers is very '70s, so if you wanted to steal Bianca Jagger's style, now's your chance. Clothes that look like pyjamas are very in and this is slouchy and comfy yet very glam. I would pair this with a stiletto or a super high wedge.
Navy Velvet Double Breasted Blazer
£75
£40
|
River Island
The double breasted jacket on this is amazing, and paired with a flared trouser you're off to a winner. The bet thing about this is it combines comfort and style into one. If you want it a little sexier you could wear nothing or a lace bralette underneath the jacket, or a white or black vest top.
Belted Velvet Blazer
£89
|
https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/blazers/product.belted-velvet-blazer-orange.0689666001.html
This blazer & the matching trousers are a super unusual take on the classic suit styled, with the belt adding a more casual element to the look. This combo can be rocked both in the office or out for drinks with friends.