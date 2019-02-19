On the evening of Feb. 18, the sun will move out of Aquarius and into Pisces, which means one thing: Pisces season will begin. This dreamy season is all about feeling more emotional and more intuitive, as well as a bit more introverted than usual. It's a relaxing time when you'll feel encouraged to recharge and reboot (before the more intense Aries season that follows it, so take advantage!), and you'll be more in touch with all of your feelings. Pisces season is all about feeling all of the emotions, so while fellow Water signs will feel quite comfortable and happy, other signs may feel a bit out of place and flustered. But anyone, no matter what their sign is, could benefit from some meditations for Pisces season.

Meditation is an excellent way to get in touch with your inner thoughts and emotions, and to learn how to feel like you have more control over them — something you may need to do during the next few weeks. During Pisces season, you want to focus on meditations that help you get in touch with your emotional side, help you heal through the tough moments, and just enhance that dreamy state of consciousness you'll be inhabiting.

Luckily, you don't have to go to an expensive meditation studio or pay for an app to get your fix during this Pisces season. There are plenty of free meditations available on YouTube that are easy to incorporate into your everyday life, so why not try some out? Below are a few meditations for Pisces season that will really help you connect with your inner Pisces.

1 A Guided Meditation For Pisces Will Harrison, Astrological Life Coach on YouTube This 11-minute meditation is easy to follow and fast enough to incorporate into even the busiest day. It focuses on relaxing and keeping your mind focused, while listening to some soothing music.

2 Harmony, Inner Peace, and Emotional Healing Meditation PowerThoughts Meditation Club on YouTube Being stuck in your own head with all of your thoughts isn't fun for everyone. If you feel like Pisces season is getting you down, try this guided meditation. It focuses on helping you let go of any anxieties, fears, and worries, and gets you to a point where you can heal and feel peace. It's all about letting go of what isn't working for you.

3 Guided Meditation To Release Suppressed Emotions The Mindful Movement on YouTube Pisces season is all about feelings, so it's not unusual to feel the things you typically try to avoid thinking about. But it's good to let them out! This meditation helps you do that in the most relaxing way possible, so that you can come out invigorated.

4 Pisces Season Manifestation The Quietest Revolution on YouTube This one is specifically created for Pisces energy. The description of the video says, "The meditation will take you through the garden of abundance, down the rainy road of wealth and into the waters of creation." This is all about Pisces season and how to manifest your dreams during it.

5 POWERFUL Water Sign Energy Healing Ascension Meditation Lisa Whatley on YouTube This meditation was created specifically for the Water signs, but anyone can use it. It's all about healing, getting through tough emotions, and learning how to deal, even when you aren't meditating.

6 Reflection & Relaxation, Raise Your Vibrations Chebona Bula on YouTube Pisces season is a great time to reflect, because it's generally a quiet and more introverted time. You'll be focused more on your emotions, allowing you to really think about your life so far - and it's great to do this before Aries season is underway. Use this meditation to help with that.