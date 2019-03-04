Social media is totally down for celery juice right now. Just do a search on Instagram for the hashstags #celeryjuice or #celeryjuicebenefits and you’ll get upwards of 30,000 to 100,000 results. And people are throwing out all sorts of claims, like celery juice heals acne, helps with eczema and psoriasis, prevents urinary tract infections, lowers blood pressure, and so much more. But how many of these health claims are actually true? Here are 7 myths and fact about celery juice that you should know before you decide if celery juice if for you.

If you’re not familiar with the whole celery juice trend, you make it by blending and straining whole stalks of celery into juice, according to Good Housekeeping. The celery juice movement calls for you to drink this blended and strained creation every morning on an empty stomach to promote a bevy of health benefits, says Good Housekeeping. Even big-name celebrities are hopping on the celery juice trend. Kim Kardashian is drinking celery juice because says she hopes it’ll help her psoriasis, and Debra Messing’s New Year’s resolution was to drink more celery juice to improve her overall health. But is drinking a glass of celery juice a day worth it? These are just a few things to know if you're thinking about giving it a try.

1 Celery Juice Will Not "Detox" Your Body Roman Rvachov/Shutterstock Biggest myth first: Any wellness trend that claims to "detox" your system is at best a waste of money, and at worst, can potentially do damage to your digestive system. Your body already flushes toxins out of your system using your liver, according to Cleveland Clinic. Celery, which is 95 percent water, can help you stay hydrated when juiced, which can help your body's digestive system on its way. Eating a nutrient-rich diet and getting regular physical activity can also help flush toxins out of your body, but Cleveland Clinic says drinking a special juice won't enhance that process.

2 There *Is* Sugar In Celery Juice You might think there's no sugar in your celery juice because it's made of a vegetable that's pretty much fiber and water, but there's actually a little bit of sugar in celery. And just like when you juice any fruit or vegetable, says the TODAY Show, juicing celery concentrates the sugar content of celery. Consuming sugar isn’t inherently bad, but if you’re juicing celery, you might be consuming more sugar than you intended to.

3 Celery Stalks DO Have A Lot Of Health Benefits Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images When you eat actual celery stalks, studies have shown that celery does have a lot of health benefits, including the potential to lower inflammation, reduce blood pressure, reduce the risk of cancer, and prevent age-related vision loss, according to Medical News Today. Juicing celery will still give you the veggie's vitamins C and K, as well as essential minerals like potassium and folate, Cleveland Clinic says. But juicing celery (as opposed to, say, incorporating it into a smoothie) strains out all the fiber that's associated with those benefits above. Whether those benefits translate to celery juice is up for debate.

4 You *Do Not* Need To Drink Celery Juice On An Empty Stomach Some people recommend that you drink celery juice on an empty stomach to reap the full health benefits, but Dr. Gabriella Safieh with Parsley Health says there's no medical evidence to support drinking celery juice on an empty stomach has any benefit. So if you want to start drinking celery juice, drink it whenever you want.

5 Drinking Celery Juice Is Not A Cure-All New Africa/Shutterstock Despite what you might be seeing on social media, there really isn't any medical evidence that it has the amazing health benefits people are saying it does. "There isn't much scientific evidence to support the majority of health claims about drinking celery juice," Malina Malkani, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told CNN. "In general, if a food fad, diet, or service sounds too good to be true, you can assume that it is."

6. Juicing Celery Eliminates All That Fiber Part of the reason celery juice's health benefits are up for debate is because when you juice celery, you lose all its healthy fiber, according to the TODAY Show, which is what makes celery a more filling snack and can contribute to better gut health. "Juicing celery (and any other vegetable) strips away the beneficial fiber that helps you feel fuller longer, improves intestinal health and feeds the health bacteria in your gut," Malkani, told CNN.

7 You Can Drink Celery Juice For Any Reason Or For No Reason Syda Productions/Shutterstock Juicing celery isn't bad for you, but it's important to go in with eyes wide open. "If you enjoy the flavor of celery juice, have at it!" Malkani told CNN . "But don't jump on the Instagram bandwagon, hoping that celery juice will be the cure-all you've been searching for all your life."