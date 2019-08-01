It's the second half of the summer and the second half of 2019, and there are still loads of incredible new books coming out this year. August means the last, but often hottest month of the summer in the UK. It's still very much holiday season, and there's nothing better than getting stuck into a good book whilst abroad chilling on a beach, or simply in a sunny park closer to home.

There are so many incredible books coming out this year, spanning across a wide range of genres, interesting topics, and styles. With all that choice out there, sometimes it can be a bit of a challenge to decide on which book to dive into next. If you are a fan of YA novels, and grew up reading Malorie Blackman, her new book Crossfire is sure to incite some nostalgia. Perhaps thought provoking essays like those by Bassey Ikpi, showing you a new perspective of other people's lives is more your cup of tea. Or maybe a hilarious romantic comedy will be the perfect distraction on your sticky commute to work.

Here are seven books, telling seven very different stories that are perfect to get stuck into this August:

1. 'In Praise of Walking' by Shane O’Mara An activity that's often taken for granted, neuroscientist Shana O'Mara explores all things walking and how it's been instrumental to humankind in his new book. It's a skill that has allowed humans to walk out of the continent of Africa, to the other sides of the world. In Praise of Walking will take a deep dive into walking and how beneficial it if for the body and mind. Find out how it can helps protect organs, and even slow the ageing of our brains. Click here to buy

2. 'Crossfire' by Malorie Blackman Many people grew up with the work of Malorie Blackman. Now, the fifth instalment in probably her most renowned work, Noughts and Crosses, is finally out in August. Crossfire is set years after Sephy and Callum were the focal point of the story. Tobey Durbridge is a Nought Prime Minister, but he has just been framed for a murder. So, is society actually getting better? Click here to buy.

3. 'Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion' by Jia Tolentino Staff writer at The New Yorker, Jia Tolentino's debut book of essays takes a deep dive into internet, politics, and feminism in a time when we are living through "the era of self" and personal and political delusion. Trick Mirror also follows her own coming of age in this new landscape, and delves into her generation's obsession with lavish weddings. Click here to buy.

4. 'Our Stop' by Laura Jane Williams The new comical romance book by Laura Jane Williams follows Laura and Daniel, who always get on the same 7:30 a.m. commute to work most days. One day Laura notices a post in the newspaper saying, "to the cute girl with the coffee stains on her dress. I’m the guy who’s always standing near the doors… Drink sometime?" This book will get you wondering who could be looking at you on your commute. Click here to buy.

5. 'The Nickel Boys' by Colson Whitehead From the Pulitzer prize-winning author who wrote the 2017 bestseller The Underground Railroad, comes The Nickel Boys. Set during the Civil Rights Movement in America, Elwood Curtis loves Martin Luther King, and is about to enrol into a new black college, but a series of unfortunate events takes him to a juvenile reformatory called The Nickel Academy instead. Soon his idealism is questioned by his new friend and fellow intimate Turner. Is he too naive or is it time to imitate the cruelty of their oppressors? Click here to buy.

6. 'I'm Telling the Truth, But I'm Lying' by Bassey Ikpi Bassey Ikpi's new memoir follows her complete and fascinating life as a mother, a daughter, a slam poet, and a Nigerian-American, all through the context of her mental health conditions, in particular the diagnosis of her anxiety and bipolar II. Through her collection of honest essays, Bassey takes us on a journey of her identity, and as the cover suggests, truths, lies, and everything in between. Click here to buy.