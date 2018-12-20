2019 is right around the corner, and while most people will be making new year's resolutions in relation to health, fitness and lifestyle, I am sticking to what I know best: skincare. A new year signifies a new start, meaning a refresh in routines, rules, and approaches. I've picked out a range of new year's 2019 skincare resolutions that I'm determined to stick to, and I think you should too.

We all slip into bad habits sometimes, and that's ok. But from 1 January, we get to start all over again and try to be better. Unhelpful behaviour such as skin picking, sleeping in makeup, and not washing makeup brushes can be addressed, and our skincare routines and products can have a revamp.

All of the fanciest skincare in the world won't be able to help unless you stick to simple, basic rules and actually follow them. For example, your most expensive serum with all those amazing antioxidants and actives won't do a thing unless you've properly removed your makeup and actually washed your face. Likewise, if you complete a gold star skincare regime only to use bacteria-filled makeup brushes, you're basically taking one step forward and ten back.

For these reasons, take a look at my 2019 rules and get ready to experience your best skin yet.

1 Wear SPF Every Single Day Glossier Instagram It's the age-old rule you hear every day from beauty editors and your mum alike. But remembering to slather on a layer of SPF each morning before work can be a challenge. Make this year the one that you actually take responsibility for protecting your skin from damaging UV rays that can penetrate skin all year round. My favourite lightweight SPF formulas for the face are by Beauty Pie, Glossier, and Kiehl's.

2 Double Cleanse Emma Hardie Instagram Removing makeup in the evening and actually cleaning your face are two separate things, therefore deserve two separate cleansing steps. Begin by using a balm or oil cleanser (I like Emma Hardie's and Disciple's) with a flannel to remove makeup, then opt for a wash-off cleanser to get rid of any excess product, dirt and grime on the skin.

3 Wash Your Makeup Brushes beautyblender Instagram It's the ultimate rule we all love to break, but washing your makeup brushes regularly can help to prevent break outs and other skin issues. Make it a regular activity and make it fun by popping in your headphones in the bathroom, and investing in some effective brush cleaning apparatus. Beautyblender has some great options.

4 Stop Sleeping In Your Makeup Simple Skin/Instagram Heard this one before? Thought so. But an alarming amount of us still do it from time to time, particularly after a late night out. Take my advice and leave some cleansing micellar water and cotton pads by your bed before you leave for the evening. It's not nearly as ideal as being able to complete your entire skincare routine, but it's better than nothing, and means you won't have to sleep in your makeup.

5 Brush Your Teeth & Wash Your Hair Before Washing Your Face Brat Co./Stocksy This may sound a little rogue, but these are some of my top tips. If you suffer with breakouts on your chin, always brush your teeth before you wash and moisturise your face. If you're anything like me, when you brush your teeth, toothpaste foam can spill onto your chin, essentially reversing any work you have just done with your skincare. Likewise, if you shampoo and condition your hair after washing your face in the shower, excess product can cling to skin, especially at your hairline. Switch things around and always wash your face last.