The moment fashion fans have been waiting for is finally here. Reformation finally has extended sizing via a plus size-specific spring collection, taking the brand's sizing from 0 to 12 and adding ten additional sizes. The brand teamed up with model and brand-proclaimed Ref Babe Ali Tate Cutler to create a capsule spring collection with every item available in sizes 0 to 22. Though extending sizing does not extend site-wide, the new spring collection will make you forget about how unbearably cold the weather has been.

There's nothing better than a brand listening to its customers, and Reformation knows it. Although it took them a little longer than fans would've liked, the brand has extended its sizing up to 22 and 3X. To give its customers a little cherry on top, they created a 17-piece collection with Cutler to celebrate.

"Last year we started receiving a lot of comments on social media and requests from customers for more inclusive sizing," the Reformation press release says. "We agree it’s unfair that we only offer clothing to a limited size range and have been working on changing this. We’re now happy to be launching a collection with more sizes (0-22). We’re super sorry we didn’t do it sooner."

You can see which items will be available on the Reformation website right now. As of Mar. 26, some of the sizing isn't available and has a waiting list. Reformation said all items in all sizes will be available in the next two weeks.

You'll have to spend a pretty penny to look this good though. Cutler's spring collaboration with Reformation ranges from $78 to $248. The good news is that you don't have to pay more for the extended sizes, which is a form of fashion inequality common in the industry.

“I have loved clothing as a form of expression since I was a toddler," Cutler says in the press release. "I would always take time pouring over possible outfit choices for the day, and put them together in fun and unexpected ways. As I got older I saw that clothes were not only a form of self expression, but also a way to demonstrate self love. Caring about how you present yourself to the world is caring about yourself too. Taking the time to look and feel great is a way to give love back to yourself."

The only downside to the collaboration is that the collection is limited edition. You'll want to shop these styles while you can, because, just like spring, the items won't stick around forever.

According to the brand, this is just a sneak preview at what's to come for extended sizing. Here are some of the top pieces to make your shopping a little easier and get a taste of what's to come.

1. Midi Dress That Dreams Are Made Of

Reformation Foster Dress $218 Reformation If this isn't your ideal spring dress, then maybe one of the other two prints will be. The midi dress has a open front slit and v-neck to make all of your spring dressing dreams come true. It's the perfect balance of casual and dressy. Buy Now

2. Vintage-Inspired Two Piece

Reformation Brandi Two Piece $218 Reformation Get your wallet ready, because this set comes as a two piece. The fact that you get both pieces for one money makes this one of the best deals in the collection. Just add shoes and you have yourself an incredible spring outfit. Buy Now

3. The Perfect Picnic Dress

Reformation Francis Dress $218 Reformation Gingham isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and this dress proves it. The buttons on the front mixed with the off-the-shoulder cut makes this a great options for tons of different spring occasions. Buy Now

4. Versatile Blazer

Rformation Valero Jacket #248 Reformation The groundhog saw his shadow, so you've got a few more weeks until it starts warming up. Thankfully, there's a spring item for the chillier days as well. Buy Now

5. Off-The-Shoulder Top

Reformation Kirsten Top $128 Reformation It wouldn't be spring without a few off-the-shoulder options. This top comes in print and a solid cream, so you can make as much of a statement as you'd like. Buy Now

6. Ruffled Dress

Reformation Sally Dress $198 Reformation You'll forget all about little black dresses once you see this stunning red ruffled look. The details on this item make it one to watch. Plus you can get it in gingham and polka dots as well. Buy Now

7. Matcha-Colored Midi

Reformation Lucy Dress $118 Reformation This is the only color available in this dress, but it's the only color that you'll need. The tie at the top mixed with the gorgeous draping makes this an instantly spring to summer staple. Buy Now

Let's be honest, you can't go wrong with any of these items. Spring has officially sprung, my friends.