Jennifer Lopez has mastered many of 2024’s most popular naked trends, from sheer crystal dresses and LBDs with cutouts to plunging blazers and bejeweled ballgowns. But like a true style icon, she’s also proven that her spicy yet luxurious ensembles aren’t only for the red carpet — they’re a part of J.Lo’s everyday wardrobe.

On Dec. 12, the actor stepped out to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills and sported one of her most head-turning looks of the season. J.Lo managed to balance quiet luxury, casual flair, Y2K trends, and spicy glam all in one ensemble — and that was just for some retail therapy.

J.Lo’s See-Through Top

For her shopping day, Lopez wore a luxe Dior jacket with soft tufted buttons and see-through white floral lace that teased her skin-colored bra. In true Y2K fashion, she left her last two buttons undone, exposing her navel in a way that felt Britney Spears-coded.

J.Lo seemingly couldn’t get enough of the early 2000s fashion trend. She paired the jacket with low-rise jeans, one of the most controversial Y2K trends. The distressed light-wash denim from True Religion added some casual flair to her glamorous look.

BACKGRID

Her accessories added a quiet luxury element to her look. She completed her outfit with beige platform open-toe heels and several minimal silver rings around her finger. Lopez also carried one of her trusty Hermés Birkin bags, this time in a brown suede finish.

blackbelts / BACKGRID

J.Lo’s Low-Key Spicy Looks

In early December, the star stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a glittering sheer top made with silver mesh fabric, which put her midriff and skin-colored bra on display. Now that’s how you do Casual Friday.

Backgrid

She elevated her see-through top with a high-waisted brown leather skirt, matching knee-high boots, and yet another Birkin bag, this time in a rare brown crocodile pattern currently priced at $56,000 on resale sites. J.Lo proves that a little glam factor can benefit almost any event.