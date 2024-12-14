As a supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski has access to basically any brand’s fashion closet. But when she finds something she likes, best believe she’ll wear it over and over and own the item in several colorways. Enter: her PUMA Speedcats.

The sneaker first entered the fashion stratosphere in 1999 and quickly became young stylistas’ middle school fave. Like most early aughts hits, the style reentered the zeitgeist with the Y2K renaissance and was quickly embraced by fashion’s finest — Ratajkowski included. For over a year, the My Body author has stepped out repeatedly in a cherry red pair, showcasing the shoe’s versatility in doily dresses as well as sporty onesies.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, she updated her shoe closet to welcome a new colorway and rocked it oh so spicily.

EmRata’s ‘00s-Era Style

Ratajkowski recently flew to Milan for the PUMA Speedcat Launch Celebration, which was also attended by another fan of the brand, Dua Lipa.

The Gone Girl star donned an ultra-sheer see-through minidress — sans bra — that also featured a neckline so deep, it nearly bared her belly button. Like the sneaker’s Y2K origins, Ratajkowski’s outfit also evoked the decade. She wore the dress over pants — one of the most controversial noughties styles.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Even her accessories were of the era. She wore a metallic rosette pendant around her neck like Carrie Bradshaw, a style icon who emerged in the early aughts.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Her $100 Sneakers Are In Stock

To complete her all-black number, she tucked an east-west bag under her arm and slipped into her Speedcats. While the shoes regularly sell out, you’re in luck: Her pair is currently available for $100.

She Also Owns It In Red

Ratajkowski has been strutting in the sneaker since 2023, wearing her formerly favorite red pair at least four times. In May, for example, she leaned into the wrong shoe theory when she paired her white doily dress — a dainty cottagecore vibe — with sporty footwear.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier, in February, she attended New York Fashion Week in athleisure: a plunging jacket and cycling shorts (an early entry to the no-pants trend). Her only pop of color against the inky look was her cherry red soles.