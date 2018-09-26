Maybe you see it as the stuff of musty old books on dusty old shelves, the worst part of English class, or terrible rhymes written in teenage angst. In many ways, poetry has always been fiction's cringe cousin. But things are changing. Readership of poetry is on the rise, particularly among young people. It could be thanks to its digestible nature, or because Millennials are more in touch with their emotions. But I reckon it’s because a new generation of poets is shaking up the status quo. I've selected some of the most inspiring poetry books by female writers you should snap up this minute.

Not everyone is keen on poetry's new direction, as the Guardian reported, with some young writers derided as "Insta-poets" and criticised for lacking complexity in their work. While it's true that plenty of new poetry is more accessible than its past forms, isn't it precisely this relatability that's attracting new readers? Besides, dismissing the work of a new wave of largely female writers for being too "simplistic" sounds a lot like old-fashioned sexism to me. Some of the poets on my list are direct in their writing, others are a little more lyrical, but they're all open — open to interpretation, to modernity, and to new and different readers. And that sounds a lot better than being a closed book if you ask me. Here are some of the best poetry books by women writers you should be reading.

Yrsa Daley-Ward — 'Bone' £6.99 If you like your poetry powerful, then Yrsa Daley-Ward's writing is a gut-punch in verse form. She values honesty above all else and her poems look back on her past experiences with disarming frankness. Like the title suggests, the poems in 'Bone' get right down to the matter, with joy, sadness, hunger, and dispassion captured in vivid everyday detail.

Nayyirah Waheed — 'Salt' £19.05 While quotable feminist snippets of Waheed's poetry frequently do the rounds on Instagram, (you may well have seen lines like "All the women in me are tired" on your feed), reading 'Salt' is to delve much deeper into her strength and self-sufficiency. If you're looking for a poetic accompaniment to Chidera Eggerue's 'What A Time To Be Alone' — 'Salt' is what you're after.

Cleo Wade — 'Heart Talk' £12.99 Wade is probably the writer who's done the most to improve poetry's image. She's not just seriously cool but super talented too, calling the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry, and Tracee Ellis Ross friends. But while the poet is certainly someone you'd want to be best mates with, she actually wants to be pals with you too. She told the 'New York Times' that she'd like people to treat her collection of poems 'Heart Talk' less like a book and more like a best friend. So if you're put off by poetry that's obscure for the sake of it, Wade's warm and welcoming work is for you.

Bridget Minamore — 'Titanic' £5 British poet Bridget Minamore is unflinching when it comes to writing about relationships. Her collection 'Titanic' explores the unravelling of a relationship and wider themes of love and loss. It sounds sad, but Minamore's skill is in taking what should make you feel glum and using it to make you giggle. If you need cheering up after a break-up, or fancy indulging your dark sense of humour, grab a copy now.

Warsan Shire — 'Teaching My Mother How To Give Birth' £4 https://www.waterstones.com/book/teaching-my-mother-how-to-give-birth/warsan-shire/9781905233298 The new wave of poetry was given a helping hand by none other than the patron saint of hot sauce in your bag, Beyoncé, who included the words of young London poet Warsan Shire on her groundbreaking 2016 album 'Lemonade.' It gave Shire a global stage and showed everyone that poetry could be seriously cool. 'Teaching My Mother How To Give Birth' features thoughts on belonging, the human body, and a woman's place in the world.

Rupi Kaur — 'The Sun And Her Flowers' £9.35 Rupi Kaur is one of the most widely read Instagram poets. She posts her short compositions on the platform alongside her own hand-drawn illustrations and has amassed millions of followers. While her pared-back approach to poetry isn't to everyone's taste, she's a great place to start for people who think verse isn't for them, and her poetry snapshots are perfect for reading on the tube. Kaur's first collection — 'Milk and Honey' was a self-published success story but her second 'The Sun And Her Flowers', is more complex and refined.

Toria Garbutt — 'The Universe And Me' £10 The saying goes, it's grim up north. And Toria Garbutt, a poet from a small town in West Yorkshire, might not do too much to change that impression. But while life in a Wakefield suburb can be bleak, Garbutt's poetry most certainly isn't. In 'The Universe And Me' she captures the wit and humour of her hometown, and applies it to difficult relationships, life-affirming friendships, and the eternal dilemma of what to have for tea.

It's time to dust off your old assumptions about poetry and dive into these new creations. Enjoy.