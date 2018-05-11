The most talked-about wedding of the year is coming up in just a matter of days. That's right, the royal wedding (and its entourage of fancy hats) is right around the corner, and some folks may be wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be paying tribute to the prince's beloved late mother, Princess Diana, on their special day.

Considering that Prince Harry and Markle seem to be following in Princess Diana's footsteps in other areas of their life, such as embracing non-royals, it's no surprise people are expecting to see loving nods to the princess on May 19. Markle and the prince have been confirming some of the suspected nods recently, revealing that they do plan to have not just one, but several tributes to Princess Diana woven into their wedding day. From more obvious nods like jewelry Markle may wear, to subtler tributes like particular types of flowers, it's clear the soon-to-be-married royal couple has put a significant amount of thought into bringing Princess Diana into their ceremony.

Back when it was revealed that Markle's engagement ring involved two stones from Princess Diana's personal collection, Prince Harry told BBC that he chose to incorporate the stones to "make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together." Markle added, "Obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us." Here are some touching Princess Diana tributes to look out for at the royal wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell told Extra, "I bet you that Meghan will carry white roses and white peonies because white roses were Diana's favorite. So those themes will carry through the wedding and Diana's spirit will be there." And it looks like Burrell was right — The Sun reported that the royal couple's big day will involve white roses and peonies, as well as foxgloves, so keep an eye out for their inclusion in Markle's bouquet and in the rest of the floral decor.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, they announced that instead of wedding gifts, they wanted folks to donate to their chosen charities, and Prince Harry and Markle have chosen to do the same. And it appears they definitely have Princess Diana's championed causes in mind, as among the seven charities they've picked is The Children's HIV Association, according to Town & Country, which added that "Diana’s affiliation with HIV/AIDS charities was so significant that she was given a posthumous award by Attitude magazine in 2017." Town & Country also reported that Prince Harry and Markle have chosen Crisis, the U.K.'s national charity for people experiencing homelessness, and that Princess Diana was known for taking William and Harry on visits to homeless shelters "so that they would understand first hand from a young age, that not everyone had as privileged an existence as theirs."

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TIME did an excellent roundup of all the potential tiaras Markle could wear on her big day, including not only some of Princess Diana's favorites, like the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, but also the Spencer Tiara, which is "actually owned by Princess Diana's family [...] not the royal family," TIME reported. Aside from the tiara being a Spencer family heirloom, it's also the tiara Diana wore to her own royal wedding in 1981. If Markle wears this tiara to the royal wedding, it will be a truly eye-catching tribute.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an announcement May 4, Prince Harry's communications secretary said Prince Harry is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding," which means "all three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance." One of those siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes, will reportedly be giving a reading at the ceremony. The announcement added, "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured [sic] that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Diana's wedding dress was a truly magnificent piece, with a 25-foot train and 10,000 pearls, according to Good Housekeeping. We don't yet have many details on what Markle's dress will be like, though we do know what Markle personally likes, thanks to a 2016 interview with Glamour. Markle said, "[M]y personal style — wedding or not — is very pared down and relaxed. Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic." Princess Diana's dress was definitely classic, though not simple. Whether Markle's whimsical style will be present in the gown, and whether it will feature a subtle tribute to Diana like a long train or pearls, will likely be a secret till the wedding day.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Diana was known as the "People's Princess" because of how warmly she treated members of the public, and, as Town & Country pointed out, "it is the ultimate tribute to [Diana] that Harry has requested that 2,640 everyday folk be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share in his big day." Oh, to be on that guest list. According to Town & Country, the people welcomed to the royal shindig will include 1,200 members of the public, 200 people from Prince Harry and Markle's favorite charities, 100 students from local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 members of the royal households and Crown Estate. And while casual wedding watchers may not be able to spy this tribute as easily as, say, the Spencer Tiara, it's definitely one of the most important.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I already mentioned that Markle's engagement ring incorporated two stones from Princess Diana's personal collection, but it's totally possible that her wedding ring may include a tribute to Diana as well, whether by using more stones from her collection, or perhaps by including sapphires like the famous 18-carat stone that adorned Princess Diana's engagement ring.