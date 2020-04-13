7 Rain Boot Styles You'll Want to Wear No Matter The Weather

Rain boots are necessary staples in your wardrobe, but that doesn't mean they can't be stylish. Designers are ushering the practical footwear into more fashionable territory, totally abandoning that bright yellow welly style you wore as a kid. But, don't worry: rain boots are still durable and comfy, boasting water-resistant material and snug inner lining to protect your feet from an outdoor shower. But they're designed in such a way that you won't mind wearing them all rainy season and beyond.

From knee-high equestrian styles to low-profile Chelsea styles, this season’s rain boots mirror many of the Spring 2020 shoe trends that you saw on the runway and all over the streets. The only difference is they're just crafted of water-resistant rubber. For those Spring fashion lovers who are disillusioned with boot styles, brands are even designing rain-friendly footwear that’s fashioned like a ballet flat and loafer, but just as functional.

The variety of styles certainly opens the door for better styling opportunities. There are moto rain boots you can pair with a floral dress, denim jacket, and tall socks for a trendy approach. You can also take the beloved Chelsea rain boot style and pair them with everything from vintage jeans to midi skirts with ease.

Ahead, find rain boot trends for Spring 2020. You might even want to wear them when the sun is out.

Tall Rain Boots Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the classic rain boot styles you'll recognize is the knee-high, tall silhouette. Arguably the most practical of the bunch, these babies will keep your entire leg dry on even the most blustery of days.

Moto Rain Boots Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moto rain boots will give you that edge that you’ve been craving without going over-the-top. With straps, studs, and chunky soles, this style is a twist on the classic, with a little bit of a modern spin.

Short Rain Boots Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images If you’re looking for the least complicated rain boot style, consider the short version. It's less cumbersome than taller options and a great solution when you want something a little lighter, but just as weather-resistant.

Chelsea Rain Boots Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a super trendy take, opt for a Chelsea rain boot this Spring. With elastic strips on either side, they’re an easy pull-on-and-go shoe style for when you’re rushing out the door. What’s more, you can style them effortlessly with everything from vintage denim to midi skirts and more.

Heeled Rain Boots Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heels are popping up more and more on rain boots, and the look is more comfortable than you'd think. For those days that you want something a little more dressed up, get a lift via a sturdy, thick heel that gives your weather-appropriate footwear a little something extra.

Duck Boots Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Looking for a casual rain boot? Try the lumberjack-inspired duck boot, perhaps most-popularized by L.L. Bean. Boasting a wait list in the thousands, these boots are a tried-and-true favorite.