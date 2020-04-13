Bustle

7 Rain Boot Styles You'll Want to Wear No Matter The Weather

By Ryan Gale and Avery Matera
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rain boots are necessary staples in your wardrobe, but that doesn't mean they can't be stylish. Designers are ushering the practical footwear into more fashionable territory, totally abandoning that bright yellow welly style you wore as a kid. But, don't worry: rain boots are still durable and comfy, boasting water-resistant material and snug inner lining to protect your feet from an outdoor shower. But they're designed in such a way that you won't mind wearing them all rainy season and beyond.

From knee-high equestrian styles to low-profile Chelsea styles, this season’s rain boots mirror many of the Spring 2020 shoe trends that you saw on the runway and all over the streets. The only difference is they're just crafted of water-resistant rubber. For those Spring fashion lovers who are disillusioned with boot styles, brands are even designing rain-friendly footwear that’s fashioned like a ballet flat and loafer, but just as functional.

The variety of styles certainly opens the door for better styling opportunities. There are moto rain boots you can pair with a floral dress, denim jacket, and tall socks for a trendy approach. You can also take the beloved Chelsea rain boot style and pair them with everything from vintage jeans to midi skirts with ease.

Ahead, find rain boot trends for Spring 2020. You might even want to wear them when the sun is out.

Tall Rain Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the classic rain boot styles you'll recognize is the knee-high, tall silhouette. Arguably the most practical of the bunch, these babies will keep your entire leg dry on even the most blustery of days.

Chinese Laundry Rise Up Rain Boot
$60
|
Chinese Laundry
Melissa Long Boot
$59
|
Melissa
Ugg Shelby Matte Rain Boot
$85
|
Ugg
Jimmy Choo Edith
$425
|
Jimmy Choo

Moto Rain Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moto rain boots will give you that edge that you’ve been craving without going over-the-top. With straps, studs, and chunky soles, this style is a twist on the classic, with a little bit of a modern spin.

Chinese Laundry Running Water Rain Boot
$80
|
Chinese Laundry
Hunter Boots Refined Adjustable Short Gloss Rain Boots
$165
|
Hunter Boots
Rag & Bone Moto Rain Boot
$158
|
Rag & Bone
Burberry Buckle and Strap Detail Check Rain Boots
$320
|
Farfetch

Short Rain Boots

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

If you’re looking for the least complicated rain boot style, consider the short version. It's less cumbersome than taller options and a great solution when you want something a little lighter, but just as weather-resistant.

Zara Low Heled Technical Ankle Boots
$60
|
Zara
Tommy Hilfiger Warm Lined Short Rain Boots
$95
|
Farfetch
Burberry Black & Beige Flinton Rain Boots
$255
|
Ssennse
Red Valentino Reed Rainboot
$350
|
Red Valentino

Chelsea Rain Boots

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a super trendy take, opt for a Chelsea rain boot this Spring. With elastic strips on either side, they’re an easy pull-on-and-go shoe style for when you’re rushing out the door. What’s more, you can style them effortlessly with everything from vintage denim to midi skirts and more.

J.Crew Chelsea Matte Rain Boots
$68
|
J.Crew
Cougar Kensington Chelsea Boot
$70
|
Cougar
Tretorn Lina
$90
|
Tretor
Stutterhein Chelseea Rainwalker Rain Boot
$160
|
Stutterheim

Heeled Rain Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heels are popping up more and more on rain boots, and the look is more comfortable than you'd think. For those days that you want something a little more dressed up, get a lift via a sturdy, thick heel that gives your weather-appropriate footwear a little something extra.

ASOS Design Gecko Wester Rain Boots
$40
|
ASOS
Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane
$60
|
Jeffrey Campbell
Chloé Navy OVC Betty Rain Boots
$385
|
Ssense
Hunter Refined Slim Fit Gloss Mid Heel Boots
$185
|
Hunter

Duck Boots

Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Looking for a casual rain boot? Try the lumberjack-inspired duck boot, perhaps most-popularized by L.L. Bean. Boasting a wait list in the thousands, these boots are a tried-and-true favorite.

L.L. Bean The Original Bean Boot
$130
|
L.L. Bean
G.H. Bass & Co Eastport Duck Boot
$130
|
G.H. Bass
Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot
$90
|
Sperry
Sorel Out 'N About Plus Boots
$90
|
Sorel

Nontraditional Waterproof Shoes

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the most unconventional ways to keep dry on rainy days is by way of non-traditional rubber footwear, like ballet flats and loafers. With these, your friends will be none the wiser that you are actually armed with shoes you could practically go swimming in— but they're also office and party-ready.

Melissa Shift
$44
|
Melissa
Cougar Ritz Rain Loafers
$60
|
Hudson's Bay
Hunter Original Tour Packable Waterproof Ballerina Flat
$50
|
Nordstrom
Chemistry W 501 Clear Lace Up Fashion Sneakers
$15
|
Amazon

