If you love romantic movies, there's no time like the summer. The season tends to bring plenty of rom-coms and romantic dramas to choose from, all of which appeal to all of our fantasies of the ultimate summer fling. Thankfully, there are several romantic movies coming summer 2018 that are bound to keep any fan of the genre entertained and swooning in her seat.

Some of the most highly-awaited romantic movies of the year are coming this summer. There’s the Crazy Rich Asians adaptation starring the absolutely hilarious Constance Wu, marking her first role in a major studio film. If you thought that was exciting, wait till you hear this: the Mamma Mia sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is coming this summer, too. Meryl Streep makes her return, and even Cher has an appearance as Streep’s character Donna’s mom. It’s pretty hard to beat that.

If romantic comedies aren’t your thing, don't fret — there’s also something for you. Oscar nominee Timothee Chamalet stars in Hot Summer Nights, a coming of age movie that involves a steamy romance (unfortunately not with Armie Hammer, sorry!). Even if you’re not big on romance movies, you’ll surely want to check out at least one of these when summer comes.

1 'All Summers End' (June 1) Gravitas Ventures In this upcoming drama, Tye Sheridan (from Ready Player One) grapples with falling in love with a girl whose brother he caused the death of after a prank went awry.

2 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' (July 20) ONE Media on YouTube In the long-awaited sequel, Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) is grappling with pregnancy as she discovers more about her mom's past. The movie goes back in time to Donna's youth, showing how she met the me who potentially fathered Sophie.

3 'Hot Summer Nights' (July 27) startelegramvideo on YouTube Another steamy Chalamet-starring coming-of-age story. In this one, the actor's character, Daniel, is sent to spend the summer with his aunt in Cape Cod. He quickly makes friends but tries to keep up a double life when he joins forces with the town's young drug dealer, Hunter, while secretly romancing Hunter's sister.

4 'Crazy Rich Asians' (August 17) Good Morning America on YouTube Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, it tells the story of American-born Chinese economics professor Rachel Chu believes she has a perfectly normal boyfriend. That is, until she travels with him to his best friend's wedding in Singapore and finds out he's hiding a "crazy rich" upbringing and a dark past.

5 'Juliet, Naked' (August 17) Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chris O'Dowd and Rose Byrne reunite on the big screen for this rom-com based on the novel of the same name. Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke) plays a washed-up rocker who lost his fanbase, except for Duncan (O'Dowd). Duncan wants his girlfriend Annie (Byrne) to love Tucker Crowe as much as he does. She does, but not in the way he expects, leaving Duncan for Tucker.

6 'Life Itself' (September 21) ONE Media on YouTube This Spanish-American romantic drama by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman features a star-studded cast including Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Wilde, and Samuel L. Jackson as characters whose lives in New York and Spain intertwine.