7 Romantic Summer 2018 Movies You Need To See, From 'Crazy Rich Asians' To 'Life Itself'
If you love romantic movies, there's no time like the summer. The season tends to bring plenty of rom-coms and romantic dramas to choose from, all of which appeal to all of our fantasies of the ultimate summer fling. Thankfully, there are several romantic movies coming summer 2018 that are bound to keep any fan of the genre entertained and swooning in her seat.
Some of the most highly-awaited romantic movies of the year are coming this summer. There’s the Crazy Rich Asians adaptation starring the absolutely hilarious Constance Wu, marking her first role in a major studio film. If you thought that was exciting, wait till you hear this: the Mamma Mia sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is coming this summer, too. Meryl Streep makes her return, and even Cher has an appearance as Streep’s character Donna’s mom. It’s pretty hard to beat that.
If romantic comedies aren’t your thing, don't fret — there’s also something for you. Oscar nominee Timothee Chamalet stars in Hot Summer Nights, a coming of age movie that involves a steamy romance (unfortunately not with Armie Hammer, sorry!). Even if you’re not big on romance movies, you’ll surely want to check out at least one of these when summer comes.
1'All Summers End' (June 1)
In this upcoming drama, Tye Sheridan (from Ready Player One) grapples with falling in love with a girl whose brother he caused the death of after a prank went awry.
2'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' (July 20)
In the long-awaited sequel, Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) is grappling with pregnancy as she discovers more about her mom's past. The movie goes back in time to Donna's youth, showing how she met the me who potentially fathered Sophie.
3'Hot Summer Nights' (July 27)
Another steamy Chalamet-starring coming-of-age story. In this one, the actor's character, Daniel, is sent to spend the summer with his aunt in Cape Cod. He quickly makes friends but tries to keep up a double life when he joins forces with the town's young drug dealer, Hunter, while secretly romancing Hunter's sister.
4'Crazy Rich Asians' (August 17)
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, it tells the story of American-born Chinese economics professor Rachel Chu believes she has a perfectly normal boyfriend. That is, until she travels with him to his best friend's wedding in Singapore and finds out he's hiding a "crazy rich" upbringing and a dark past.
5'Juliet, Naked' (August 17)
Chris O'Dowd and Rose Byrne reunite on the big screen for this rom-com based on the novel of the same name. Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke) plays a washed-up rocker who lost his fanbase, except for Duncan (O'Dowd). Duncan wants his girlfriend Annie (Byrne) to love Tucker Crowe as much as he does. She does, but not in the way he expects, leaving Duncan for Tucker.
6'Life Itself' (September 21)
This Spanish-American romantic drama by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman features a star-studded cast including Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Wilde, and Samuel L. Jackson as characters whose lives in New York and Spain intertwine.
7Honorable Mention: 'Mary Shelley' (May 25)
You might not have been expecting the Mary Shelley biopic to be a romance movie, but it is. Instead of focusing on how Shelley came to write one of the most influential science fiction novels of all time at just 18, the film shows her relationship with poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. The movie hasn't received great reviews, but it might be worth watching just for its great cast, which includes Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, and Tom Sturridge.
Make sure to mark your calendar so you won't miss some of these romantic movies that will surely be among the most talked about of the year.