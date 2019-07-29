Bustle

7 Sarongs For Summer 2019 That Are Actually Cute Whether You're In A Beach Or A Bar

By Lollie King
ASOS; & Other Stories; H&M

I know what you're thinking — "aren't sarongs a thing of the past?" — and to be honest, you can be forgiven for thinking that. But I'm here to tell you that they are back (if they ever really left) and they are going to seriously up your summer wardrobe game. So whether it be Brighton Pier or St Tropez, sarongs are the essential cover up in the warm weather. People have a preconceived notion of sarongs — think the outdated versions that your mother or father possibly made you wear on holiday — but here are some sarongs for summer 2019 that are actually cute. Thank me later.

Sarongs can be a pretty divisive item of clothing. I mean, who can forget when David Beckham wore a sarong over trousers at the 1998 World Cup in France? It still gives me shivers thinking about it. But maybe Beckham was onto something after all. Think of them as an underrated hero. The Kardashians have been long time fans of sarongs, with Kim even rocking one on a recent trip to Costa Rica which could account for why they're all over our radar yet again.

Since the UK is experiencing a heatwave, sarongs could well be the perfect summer accessory for when you're on British shores. But sarongs aren't strictly for beach and poolside weather, British Vogue reports that they are also in favour of the "city sarong" which they consider to be the "uptown update" to be worn with any outfit at all. Keep reading for our pick of the best options out there.

Midi Sarong Skirt
£59
£35
|
& Other Stories
This & Other Stories number was designed in Los Angeles and boy can you tell. Perfect for an evening stroll down the beach followed by sundowners with your friends, this number is versatile AF.
ASOS DESIGN Maxi Beach Sarong In Animal Palm Print
£18
|
ASOS
A lot of sarongs on the market are already sold out, but this number is available in a UK size 4 to 18, which is kind of surprising considering how cute it is. Get involved now, before the Sold Out signs appear.
Sarong
£8.99
|
H&M
If this looks eerily reminiscent of what you wore on family holidays when you were in primary school, embrace it. The print is beautiful, and the sarong has loads of 5 star reviews from happy customers on the H&M website.
Simply Be Sarong Skirt
£9.50
£8
|
Simply Be
If this doesn't scream beachwear chic then I don't know what does. This will make some serious waves poolside and the colour is so vibrant it will look amazing with any skin tone. I would style this with a black or white swimsuit or if you're really looking to stand out go with the blue on blue.
Boohoo Fringed Sarong
£10
£9
|
Boohoo
If you're looking for something a little sexier, this Boohoo number is your go to. This is a pretty glamorous option, and because it's black it will go with any swimwear option. Plus, the sultry style means this could definitely be a option if you're heading to a beach club this summer.
Simply Be Magisculpt Pink Sarong
£6
|
Simply Be
A cute pink sarong that actually accentuates your figure? Sign me up. You can dress this up or down and with the bright colour you will most definitely be the belle of the pool.
H&M Black Sarong
£4.99
|
H&M
This is a summer steal if ever I've seen. £4.99 a pop, seriously, you can't go wrong. Plus, it's super airy, so you don't need worry about getting too hot in it.