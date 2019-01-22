7 Seemingly Innocent Things That Can Actually Be Emotional Blackmail In A Relationship

When you're dating someone you're really into, it can be hard to differentiate healthy behaviors from toxic ones. Unfortunately, it's common to romanticize things like jealousy and other unhealthy behaviors. According to experts, it's easy to mistake seemingly innocent things for love, and it can be hard to tell when something is emotional blackmail.

"Emotional blackmail is one of the primary ways that one partner controls another partner," Dr. Connie Omari, clinician and owner of Tech Talk Therapy, tells Bustle. "It's done in such a way that the controlling partner manipulates the other person‘s emotions in an attempt to get their way."

It can be done in so many different ways. For instance, sarcasm is a common way people emotionally blackmail others. If you tell your partner that they're being too critical and they respond with an, "I'm sorry that I'm such a bad person," this can be emotional blackmail. Instead of taking the constructive criticism for the way it was meant, Dr. Omai says, the manipulative response (i.e. sarcasm) invalidates the partner's emotions, while protecting their own. An emotional blackmailer will always find a way to play the victim.

According to Kelsey M. Latimer, PhD, founder of Hello Goodlife, emotional blackmail should be directly seen as emotional abuse. "It should be taken very seriously and you should immediately tell the person how you feel if that is safe to do and/or to get others involved if you feel a sense of danger," she says.

Similar to emotional abuse, emotional blackmail can be hard to spot. So here are some seemingly innocent things that are actually signs of emotional blackmail, according to experts.

1 They Want To Know Everything About You Right Away Ashley Batz/Bustle "I’m very cautious of people who want to know too much too soon," Latimer says. While it's great to have someone want to know about you, it's not so great if they're pushing you to the point that it's uncomfortable. For instance, it's a red flag if they're asking you personal things about finances way too early on in the relationship. While someone may assume they care about money and stability, they may not be asking you for the right reasons. If they make you feel bad for not sharing, that's likely emotional blackmail, and if you're in this situation, it's important to set your boundaries. "If it doesn’t feel right then don’t do it," Latimer says. "If the person loves you then they will respect your boundaries."

2 They Point Out Your Flaws Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Being honest is good, but it should never be hurtful. "One of the first signs of emotional blackmail is when someone constantly brings up your flaws," Samantha Morrison, wellness expert for Glacier Wellness, tells Bustle. "Although they may do this in ways which seem harmless, it's a common tactic to trigger fear and doubt." Talking to your partner can be helpful, but if they don't stop, that's not a good sign. When someone is constantly criticized, they can start to believe it. Because of that, a victim of emotional blackmail might feel stuck in their current relationship because they're scared that no one else will love them. When it gets to this point, it is emotional abuse, and there's nothing wrong with seeking help to end the relationship.

3 They Try To Punish You After A Fight Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "If after an argument, your partner goes out for hours without telling you where they are, this indicates that they are punishing you for the disagreement by intentionally causing you to worry or feel anxious," relationship expert, Kryss Shane, MS, MSW, LSW, LMSW, tells Bustle. Asking for space is totally fine. But if someone does it with the intention of "punishing" their partner, this is emotional blackmail. "The first time this happens, approach the situation calmly and explain that you felt kicked out of their life after the recent disagreement," Shane says. If you're in a healthy relationship, your partner will at least check in even when you're in the middle of a fight.

4 They'll "Test" You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're in a healthy relationship, there should be balance. You shouldn't have to jump through hoops in order to please your partner so your relationship can progress. For instance, if you've been wanting to meet your partner's family, but they'll only make it happen after you've made some changes to yourself, that's emotional blackmail. According to Shane, this shows you that you are not welcome into their world unless you meet their demands. It's also controlling behavior, which is toxic for a relationship.

5 They Keep Score Ashley Batz/Bustle When you're with someone who likes keeping score, there's likely emotional blackmail going on in your relationship. "The emotional blackmailer may go out of their way to do things for you, even if it goes against their self-interest," Amica Graber, relationship expert with TruthFinder, tells Bustle. But nothing they do is selfless. "Instead, they’ll bring it up over-and-over again, frequently reminding you what they’ve sacrificed to make you happy," Graber says. If you're ever in a fight, they may use their good deeds as a tool to make you feel guilty.

6 They Turn To You For Everything Ashley Batz/Bustle It can feel nice to be needed but watch out if someone starts dropping hints that you’re the only person in their lives. "'I couldn’t live without you' or 'you’re the only one I can depend on' are statements that should raise a red flag," Graber says. "No one should make you responsible for their happiness or use you as a tool to keep their own problems at bay."