While it's common to hear about all of the stress of going home for the holidays, we talk less about the alternative — spending your holidays alone. A lot of us can't go home for Thanksgiving, because it's too far, too expensive, doesn't work with our schedule, or because of issues within our families. And while spending Thanksgiving with your family might be tough, spending it away from home comes with its own challenges — especially if it's your first time spending Thanksgiving away from home.

If you're spending Thanksgiving alone and find it stressful or sad, it's important to take care of yourself. "Thanksgiving is both a holiday and a frame of mind," Joshua Klapow, PhD, clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, tells Bustle. "The title alone says what it is supposed to be about — gratitude. If you are missing Thanksgiving this year either by choice or circumstance it is very important to not lose gratitude for yourself." And that means taking some time for self-care.

"Self-soothing and self-care are not selfish — they are what your body and soul need to thrive. Bottom line — do what you feel is right for you vs what you think everyone else wants you to do." Whether you want to do something Thanksgiving-y all on your own or just want to retreat to your bubble and make a blanket fort for the weekend, how you choose to take care of yourself is totally up to you. If you're spending Thanksgiving away from home, here are some self-care tips to help make the day easier.

1 Schedule In Your Favorite Things Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Thanksgiving may only be one day, but with cooking, traveling, and time off, it can take over the whole week. Prepare yourself by planning something you love to do or that makes you feel good, every day. Nourishing activities can help you feel more like yourself this week.

2 Reframe Your Thinking Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Although it may be tough being away from home, try to reframe the way you look at the time — and see it as the ultimate solo vacation. "If you find yourself alone, depressed, or stressed out during this time of the year, the first thing you can do is reframe your thinking," Dr. Alok Trivedi, psychological performance coach and founder of The Aligned Performance Institute tells Bustle. "If you know you're going to be alone during the holidays, see it as a time for solitude, rest and relaxation, and just a break from everything and everyone." If you can think of it as a gift and an opportunity, you'll approach the time in a healthier way.

3 Treat Yourself Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy Thanksgiving is a holiday based around foods, so one great option is to get in all of your favorite things. "This could include a Thanksgiving dinner with and for yourself (pizza and a movie)," Klapow says. Really, it can be whatever you want. Maybe this means re-making your Mom's traditional recipes, maybe it means order four pizzas and three pints of ice cream. The choice is yours.

4 Volunteer Ashley Batz/Bustle Sometimes, we can help ourselves by giving back. "Altruism, which has been researched by positive psychologist, Dr. Martin Seligman, is a powerful anti-depressant," psychotherapist, Kristina Zufall, M.Ed. tells Bustle. There are a lot of ways you can be kind to people even if you're far away from home. "It might involve being with others who are not family — going to a shelter to share love, going to an animal shelter to walk the dogs, visiting strangers at a nursing home, or just being grateful that you have yourself," Klapow says. Plus, because Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and feeling gratitude, it's the perfect time to volunteer for those less fortunate.

5 Marathon Watch '30 Rock' Hannah Burton/Bustle ...or any comedy. "Laughter boosts positive chemicals in your body," Susan Golicic, PhD, certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness tells Bustle. So if your idea of self-care is becoming one with your couch and watching your favorite show, then go for it.

6 Reach Out To Others Hannah Burton/Bustle "Sometimes, we expect our loved ones and close friends to read our non-verbal clues as to what's going on with us," life coach, Klay S. Williams, tells Bustle. "I once had a close friend who spent the holidays by herself. When our friend circle asked her, 'Why didn't you tell us that you were going to be alone?' She responded with, 'Well, I kind of figured that you all would just know.' It takes a lot of courage and vulnerability to share personal emotions, especially when we are the party in need." If you're spending Thanksgiving alone, don't be afraid to reach out to other friends who may be doing the same thing — and, if you don't know anyone else on their own, you can still reach out for some support.