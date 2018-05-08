If you're someone who struggles with trust issues from a bad relationship, it can continue to affect you long after the relationship has ended. And it doesn't have to be a romantic relationship, you can have trust issues from dealing with a difficult family, a failed friendship, or any other connection that goes sour.

But how do you know if you have trust issues or just genuine concerns that your partner might be cheating or betraying you? Well, a good indicator is how often you feel this way. "There is always a possibility that your partner is cheating, but if you find yourself not trusting anyone you are dating, you are the common denominator," relationship therapist Aimee Hartstein, LCSW tells Bustle. "The best thing to do in this case is look deep inside of you and try to understand when and where these trust issues come from." If you regularly show signs of unresolved trust issues, it's more likely something in your past than a string of untrustworthy partners. But that's OK — lots of people struggle with trust issues and manage to work through them. Here are the signs experts say they might not be resolved, because knowing is the first step towards working through your issues.

1 You Clam Up Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Firstly, if you feel like you completely shut down or close up when big issues come up — like talking about the future — you may be struggling with trust issues. "Even if you don't know why you clammed up (again the subconscious can be hard to read), it's a sign that you are protecting yourself from something," Nora Dekeyser, matchmaker and dating coach at Three Day Rule, tells Bustle. "Try to link that to something that hurt you in the past and perhaps relate it to how you're feeling now, triggered. Work on that pain separately, and realize that this pain isn't the same in this new relationship. And, of course, talk to your partner about it — communication can help you both work together to keep triggers from coming up again." Make sure to try to tell your partner what you're going through so they can help you work through it.

2 You Find Yourself Triggered And You Don't Know Why Ashley Batz/Bustle If you sometimes feel yourself having an emotional swing and feeling vulnerable, but you can't figure out why, it may be old issues coming up. "In this moment, think about any triggers from your past that might be coming up," Dekeyser, says. "Our brains are very good at tricking us into thinking that we are in control, but we aren't. Our subconscious controls a large majority of our actions without us even realizing it. Meditation, mindfulness, and self-awareness are all tools to help you work through past trust issues so that when the trigger happens, you aren't triggered."

3 You Push Them Away Ashley Batz for Bustle Many people with trust issues struggle to get close to someone else. "Have you ever pushed someone away that you actually really like?" Dekeyser says "Why did you do that? Because you're afraid of getting hurt like last time. It's a lot easier to be in a relationship at arm's length because then you can't get hurt! But also... then you can't connect with the person either, which in the end will hurt you."

4 You Snoop Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A classic manifestation of trust issues is snooping on your partner. "Are you constantly feeling like your partner may be cheating on you?" Hartstein says. "Do you break into their email or read their texts? Are you treating them with a level of suspicion that they probably don’t really deserve? If so, it’s likely that you’ve got past trust issues that are impacting your relationship." Try to give your partner the benefit of the doubt, especially if they've given you no real reason to be suspicious.

5 You Panic Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you always assume the worst and start to panic, you may be struggling with trust issues. Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and the owner of Exclusive Matchmaking tells Bustle that picking fights over little things, because you always think they're cheating on you, can be a sign of trust issues. It's not always the worst case scenario. Sometimes, they really are just running five minutes late.

6 You Think Breaches Of Trust Are Inevitable Ashley Batz for Bustle Some people with trust issues are just waiting for the relationship go wrong, because you think it's the only way that relationships can go. Trombetti tells Bustle that if you start to think that everyone lies or cheats eventually — and that it's just a part of dating — you may have unresolved trust issues to deal with.