7 Signs Your Partner Isn’t Taking It Slow, They’re Stringing You Along

"Taking things slow" can be one of the most annoying things you might hear when you're really excited about someone and you truly believe they're "The One." While there's nothing wrong with taking your time — it only becomes a problem when "taking things slow" turns into an excuse to keep you around. According to experts, there are ways to tell if your partner actually has intentions for the future with you or is just stringing you along.

"It’s natural to take a new relationship slow," Dr. Venessa Marie Perry, Founder and Chief Relationship Strategist, tells Bustle. "But going too slow can be an indicator that the person isn’t really into you and may be stringing you along."

While you shouldn't stress over relationship timelines, Dr. Perry says the first two to three months are really important. If a couple has been dating consistently with no major issues, your relationship is progressing at a good pace. If you've been dating for that long and you've only seen or talked to that person one or two times, that can be considered a bit slow.

"[...] after three to four months with minimal contact, it's time to make a decision to determine if this relationship meets your needs by talking with your partner to decide what’s going on," she says.

Sometimes people really need to take things slow in order to know for sure if they're ready to commit to someone. Other times, people might just string you along with no intention of committing whatsoever. So here are some ways to tell the difference, according to experts.

1 You're Only Ever Together When It's Convenient For Them Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Even someone who wants to take things slow will still have regular contact with you, J. Hope Suis, relationship expert and author, tells Bustle. That means, they won't disappear for days or "forget" to return your texts or calls. Everyone gets busy sometimes, but that's no excuse to completely drop off completely. "Anyone just skirting on the edge of a relationship has no problem ghosting you and then popping back up when it is convenient for them," Suis says. So if you never know when you're going to hear from your partner, they may be stringing you along.

2 They Barely Have Their Life Together Ashley Batz/Bustle Someone who does not take care of themselves (i.e. can't hold a job, is irresponsible with money, etc.) will have a hard time maintaning a mature, serious relationship with someone else. "This is a sign they are looking for someone else to care for them as opposed to finding an equal partner," psychotherapist and relationship expert, Laura Dabney, M.D., tells Bustle. How can you get your needs met in the relationship if your partner can barely take care of their own? You can wait it out or try to guide them as much as you can. But at the end of the day, you are only responsible for yourself.

3 They've Stopped Planning Dates Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If your partner doesn't plan dates anymore, makes plans within a 24 hour time period, or only ever wants to chill at home, therapist Alisha Powell, PhD, LCSW, tells Bustle, they might be stringing you along. Someone who cares about you and wants a serious relationship won't make you feel like an afterthought, and will prove to you that you are a priority.

4 They Avoid Meeting Your Friends And Family Ashley Batz/Bustle If someone just needs to take things slow, they will still be invested in getting to know your friends and family. They may not want to attend every single big family function, but they'll like to hear about it or even attend a few small ones here and there. "A person who is just stringing you along will not care about getting to know your friends or meeting your family," Suis says. "In fact, they will make efforts to distance themselves from both." So if you notice your partner doing this, it may be time to ask if you're on the same page.

5 They're All About Enjoying The Moment Andrew Zaeh for Bustle There's nothing wrong with living in the moment and being completely present. But looking towards the future is just as important. Someone who refuses to make plans with you for the future is someone who might not be sure you are included in that future. "They avoid answering questions about next steps in the relationship and they will admit that they like you, but you’ll never hear them say the word 'love' under any circumstances," Powell says. Instead, everything with them is about "living in the moment" and being spontaneous. But if this is not what you want, take note.

6 They Take Way More Than They Give Andrew Zaeh for Bustle A person who is stringing you along will usually has an agenda and may even want something from you, Suis says. That "something" may vary, but their motives for being a relationship with you can be selfish. In other words, it's all about them. On the other hand, a person who just wants to take things slow will take your feelings into consideration and contribute to the relationship in ways that they can. "If you are always giving and never receiving, you are most likely being strung along," she says.