What is the driving force behind your relationship? Is it love or is it actually fear? On the surface, the two may seem like completely different things. But according to experts, it's actually pretty easy to confuse them.

"When fear is your primary driver, you tend to create what you fear," Kimberly Friedmutter, life management expert and author of Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted, tells Bustle. Basically, when you focus on something, especially something negative, you attract it. When this happens, the decisions you make in your relationship tend to support things that aren't necessarily true (i.e. the thing you fear), instead of things that are already in front of you (i.e. your relationship).

It's so easy to make choices out of fear. In fact, Laura Federico MS, LCSW, licensed clinical psychotherapist, tells Bustle, it's something that she sees in a lot of the clients she works with. "We are bombarded daily with messaging telling us that we need a partner, that we don't measure up, and that we aren't enough," she says. All of this outside and internal pressure, can make it pretty difficult for you to make healthier decisions from a more level-headed place. In doing so, you're less likely to be in a relationship that actually makes you happy.

Because it's easy to confuse the two, here are some things that can happen when your relationship is driven by fear and not love, according to experts.

1 You Need To Spend A Ton Of Time With Your Partner To Be Happy Ashley Batz/Bustle Wanting to spend some quality time with your partner isn't a bad thing. But it can be if you want to take up all of their free time. When your relationship is driven by fear, you're likely to get possessive of the time you spend with your partner. "One or both partners may want to spend as much time together in an effort to minimize the chances that their partner will find someone else," Dr. Helen Odessky, licensed clinical psychologist and author, tells Bustle. And if this is the case, it may be something to think about.

2 You Get Jealous Easily Ashley Batz/Bustle Fear can lead to both insecurity and jealousy. When you're jealous, as Dr. Odessky says, you're likely to make accusations, cause arguments or participate in "stealth behaviors like checking text or email messages and trolling social media accounts." All of which are obviously unhealthy.

3 You Argue Over Small Things Andrew Zaeh for Bustle You may notice a lot of bickering or constant arguing over seemingly small issues. As Chelsea Connors, Therapist and Certified Life Coach, tells Bustle, insignificant disagreements can then become catastrophic fights. "When your relationship is derived from a place of fear, you can’t approach problems with a level-head," she says. "The fear of losing the other partner will become the guiding force in your relationship."

4 You'll Feel Like You Need To Act A Certain Way Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're in a relationship that's full of love, you should be able to be yourself without fear of judgement or criticism. But when it's not, licensed professional counselor, Julie Williamson, tells Bustle, "You may change aspects of your own personality or appearance in order to avoid retribution or judgement from your partner." You may not feel comfortable being yourself out of fear of rejection.

5 You Feel Like Your Relationship Is As Good As It Gets Ashley Batz/Bustle Maybe you really are with someone who is just as good as you think they are. If so, that's great. But if you feel like you settled in any way, your relationship may be driven by fear. “So many individuals have bought into the idea that surviving in a long-term partnership is as good as it gets, defaulting to safe, familiar and comfortable because they are scared of change," Christina Vazquez, psychotherapist and author of The Uncherished Wife: Recover from the Emotionally Absent Man, tells Bustle. When this happens, you tend to lower your standards for what a relationship can be instead of having something that's really fulfilling.

6 You Overthink A Lot Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When you're overthinking, your insecurities may be at the forefront of your mind. According to Connors, "You may notice you’ll do everything in your power to find certainty and reassurance from your partner, no matter the cost." When that happens, you can't truly enjoy being in your relationship because you're too scared of losing them.