In a culture that values work and productivity, a lot of people have a hard time admitting when they're burnt out. This can lead you to believe you're the only one. You're not. Ignoring burnout won't make it go away, and it can lead to chronic health problems. If you are feeling burnt out, ask for help. Take time for self-care, find a therapist, and make sure you continue to do things you enjoy. Start saying no to things that will only add to your stress level.

Seriously, you are under no obligation to take anyone to the airport ever. That's what Uber is for. Putting yourself first is not selfish — it's 100 percent necessary. Books, baths, yoga, Netflix — whatever makes you feel good is what you should do. "Burnout isn't like the flu; it doesn't go away after a few weeks unless you make some changes in your life," Dr. Bourg Carter explained. "And as hard as that may seem, it's the smartest thing to do because making a few little changes now will keep you in the race with a lot of gas to get you across the finish line."

I'm much better at speaking up when I experience burnout symptoms than I used to be. Don't let the shame of not being able to do it all keep you in a vicious cycle of misery. Trust me, from someone who has burnt out and had to take six months off of work to recover, you deserve better.