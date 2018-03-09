Navigating a disagreement between friends, family, or a partner is already hard enough, but when it comes to dealing with a situation at your job, matters become even more complicated. There are a number of surprising things to never do at work during a conflict, even if they seem appropriate in other contexts. Managing issues at your job requires an extra level of care, not only because you want to solve the issue as quickly as possible, but because you want to ensure you don't put your job in jeopardy, or create tensions with coworkers.

"It's important to be extra cautious in dealing with a work conflict because your job and reputation are involved — and we want to keep this as positive as possible — and maintaining good relationships is the core of your professional life," Tina Pettigrew, Director of Communications at Ellevate Network, tells Bustle.

Whether you're dealing with a situation with your boss, a coworker, or even someone you manage, you want to make sure your discussions go smoothly. This often involves strategies that may be different than when handling a conflict with your family or your partner. Here are seven surprising things you should never do during a work conflict, according to career experts.