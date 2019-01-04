7 TV Shows Streaming Now That'll Start Your 2019 Off Right

Congrats, everyone: we've finally made it to 2019. After a tumultuous last 12 months due to political upheaval that caused many people to end the year exhausted, we're now in the throes of a new year, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say that no one wants 2019 to be a repeat of 2018 in that regard. One little thing you can to to make sure that doesn't happen? Starting the year off by streaming some high-quality TV shows that'll put you in the perfect mood for the rest of the days to come.

That's not to say that all of the shows mentioned on the list below are lighthearted and funny, because there are some serious dramas in the mix, too. But all of these TV shows, streaming now, will make your 2019 start off on the right note due to the messages they send, their compelling storylines, or simply the enjoyment you'll undoubtedly have watching them.

So if you've gone through your regular streaming options and you're not sure what series to try out next, take a look at the below picks — all selected by Bustle's Entertainment editors — and choose your favorite. Nothing says "new year, new me" like the discovery of a great TV show, am I right?

'Runaways' Giphy Streaming On: Hulu "The show, from the creators of The O.C. and Gossip Girl, puts a nice teen drama spin on the superhero origin story, while also giving comic book fans the mythology they want. The main cast of misfits are diverse enough that everyone should be able to find at least one character to relate to. My personal favorite is Gert (Ariela Barer), a young feminist with a psychic connection to a dinosaur (it makes sense, trust me). I love nothing more than to see an unapologetic feminist onscreen. Plus, Season 2 sees Gert grappling with being off her anxiety meds for the first time, and I don't think I've ever seen a storyline quite like it on TV. All around, Runaways is fun, complex, and sweet — it's really everything you could want to kick off a (hopefully) excellent year of TV." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Pride And Prejudice' Giphy Streaming On: Amazon Prime "I'm starting 2019 with some loungewear, a cup of tea, and an old friend: the end-all, be-all adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice. (All apologies to the zombies.) Yeah, I've seen it dozens of times already, but there's nothing that keeps the bad vibes at bay like this witty, cozy miniseries, Colin Firth's wet shirt scene included. It's also a reminder that first impressions are often wrong — a good lesson to take into the new year." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'My Brilliant Friend' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube Streaming On: HBO "The HBO adaptation of Elena Ferrante's beloved novel doesn't quite live up to the genius of the book, but it gets pretty damn close. Although it can be quite dark and depressing at times, it's ultimately a story about the enduring friendship between two women, and it's told with the kind of sensitivity and grace I wish all shows about female friendships had." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Giphy Streaming On: Netflix "Whether you loved it or hated it, Black Mirror's interactive film Bandersnatch is the perfect way to start off 2019. Like Bandersnatch, the new year also has the potential to go in so many different directions with many options to choose from -- the choice is yours (or is it?). So, what it'll be for 2019: Sugar Puffs or Frosties?" — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'You' Giphy Streaming On: Netflix "You, which originally aired on Lifetime, is now on Netflix. And it's the thrilling, creepy show you need in your life. Starring Penn Badgley, it'll fill the void left in your heart after Gossip Girl ended and you won't be able to stop watching. Because really, what better way to kick off the new year than staying inside and marathoning a TV show?" — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Schitt's Creek' Giphy Streaming On: Netflix "This gem of a sitcom is the perfect fix for anyone still trying to shake the exhaustion of 2018. You should watch it for Catherine O’Hara’s wigs alone, but it’s also, fittingly, a story about starting over: After an obscenely wealthy family loses their fortune, they’re forced to move to a rundown motel in a rural town as banal as it is quirky. It’s mostly a silly, comfort food kind of watch, but it’s also astoundingly heartfelt, making for the light, cheerful marathon you need to start your year on a high note." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor