Whether you realise it or not, so many modern films and TV series have taken inspiration from books. The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black are just two book-derived small screen titles to have dominated TV audiences in recent years. But the silver screen also has its fair share of novel adaptations. Several 2019 titles have already been released, but there will be plenty more book adaptations in the latter half of 2019.

While American authors tend to make up the majority of lists, a few UK-based writers are seeing huge success this year. Caitlin Moran's hilarious How to Build a Girl is becoming a full-on film, starring both renowned and up-and-coming acting talent. Two debut authors, Emma Healey and Susanna Jones, will also witness their first books on the screen. Healey's will be shown on BBC One while Jones' is expected to hit cinemas in late 2019.

Then there's adaptations from some of the book and comic world's biggest names. Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy is experiencing yet another adaptation via a star-studded BBC series while Watchmen duo Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons will see their work influence an upcoming HBO production.

If you're a fan of reading books before watching the TV shows or films they inspired, add these to your summer reading list, pronto.

1. 'How to Build a Girl' by Caitlin Moran Amazon Caitlin Moran's bestselling semi-autographical book, How to Build a Girl, is being turned into a star-studded film. Expected to release in late 2019, the storyline follows Johanna Morrigan: a '90s teen who reinvents herself as notorious music critic Dolly Wilde. Beanie Feldstein stars as Johanna with Emma Thompson, Alfie Allen, Jameela Jamil, and Chris O'Dowd appearing too. And with Moran herself writing the screenplay, this coming-of-age tale is set to be a humorous and horrifying look at adolescence. Buy here.

2. 'Watchmen' by Alan Moore & Dave Gibbons Amazon In the '80s, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons came together to create a new take on superhero comics. The resulting graphic novel, Watchmen, explored a world where "violent" superheroes are outlawed. It already had the Hollywood treatment in the form of a 2009 film, but HBO is releasing a series version in October 2019, starring the likes of Regina King and Jeremy Irons. Although Moore is not a fan of adaptations of his work, per the Guardian, the new series promises to be a remix of the original, rather than a close copy. Expect to see it on Sky Atlantic before the end of the year. Buy here.

3. 'The Good Liar' by Nicholas Searle Penguin Nicholas Searle's 2016 novel provided the inspiration for upcoming cinematic thriller The Good Liar. Starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, it details the life of an English conman who sets out on last scam. But his wealthy widow target seems only too willing to fall for his charms. Catch this one in cinemas in November. Buy here.

4. 'The Rhythm Section' by Mark Burnell Amazon Jude Law and Blake Lively take the lead in the November adaptation of Mark Burnell's The Rhythm Section. When Stephanie Patrick's family dies on a plane crash, she embarks on a mission to find out what really happened. Joining a secretive intelligence organisation, her aim quickly turns to revenge. Buy here.

5. 'His Dark Materials' by Philip Pullman Penguin You may remember the 2007 film, The Golden Compass. Well, Philip Pullman's novel trilogy has inspired a brand new BBC series, starring James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson. The first part of His Dark Materials will focus on the events of the first book, reports Radio Times, where a young orphan named Lyra is welcomed into a mysterious world. Of course, the world she lives in is already pretty magical, considering every person has their own animal manifestation. It's set to premiere in the U.S. in late 2019 with a BBC One airing expected shortly after. Buy here.

6. 'The Earthquake Bird' by Susanna Jones Amazon Susanna Jones' debut novel, The Earthquake Bird, is already being turned into a mystery film starring Alicia Vikander. Set in Tokyo in 1989, its chief protagonist is Lucy Fly: a woman who severed ties with England for a new life in Japan. But when her friend is murdered, Lucy's true past comes to light. A specific release date hasn't yet been set, but 2019 will be the year. Buy here.

7. 'Elizabeth is Missing' by Emma Healey Amazon Part detective drama, part insight into life with dementia, Elizabeth is Missing is the story of increasingly forgetful Maud. When her friend goes missing, she is determined to discover what happened and can't help but link the case to her sister's disappearance 70 years ago. BBC One is turning Healey's debut novel into a 90-minute film, starring Glenda Jackson and expected to air in late 2019. Buy here.