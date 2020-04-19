Music fans are missing live-events right now, but the internet is offering some online consolation. One World: Together At Home featured unforgettable musical moments from Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and more. On Saturday, Global Citizen hosted the virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief, bringing on late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon to introduce musical guests.

The One World: Together At Home live-cast raised over $127 million to help the World Health Organization's efforts to fight the global pandemic, according to Rolling Stone. Many notable musicians across genres volunteered for the charity event, from Paul McCartney to Swift. Stars performed both original songs and covers during the event, with Kacey Musgraves crooning "Rainbow" from her Grammy-award winning album Golden Hour, and Lizzo covering Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the special intended to "honor and support" community health workers and "serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," as per Rolling Stone. Evans added: "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

Several performances are a must-see from the eight-hour broadcast, with some of the industry's most prominent voices belting out music and moving audiences from home. Below are a few of the moments from the fundraising event that will keep viewers feeling particularly hopeful amid the global pandemic.

1. Lizzo — "A Change Is Gonna Come"

One of the most moving moments from the broadcast came from Lizzo, who belted a beautiful rendition of Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come", Cooke, a prominent songwriter and activist, wrote the song in 1964, and it became a touchstone of the Civil Rights Movement, as per Billboard. Lizzo sang the uplifting song to encourage viewers to maintain hope during this difficult time, signing off from the performance by saying, "Thank you to everyone staying home, keeping people safe. I love you. We got this. We’ll get through this together."

2. Lady Gaga — "Smile"

Lady Gaga encouraged fans to stay positive with "Smile," singing and playing the track on a piano from her house. "I care so much about all of the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk for us right now," Gaga said. "I think of them everyday, I pray for them everyday." The pop star added that she was also thinking of, "all of you at home wondering when this will end", noting that the track encouraged listeners to "smile though your heart is breaking."

3. Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, & John Legend — "The Prayer"

Gaga returned for the final song of the broadcast, joining a group performance of "The Prayer" with Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, and John Legend. Bocelli and Dion originally recorded "The Prayer" in Italian and English for the film Quest of Camelot, but it's served as an inspirational anthem ever since, as per Variety. The four musicians recorded their performances in home studios, but their harmonies still came together so well.

4. Billie Eilish — "Sunny"

Billie Eilish, along with brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell, covered Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" for the live-stream. "I love this song, it's always warmed my heart and made me feel so good," Eilish said. The two proceeded to do a low-key performance of the hopeful track, before signing off by saying, "We're sending our love to you, and we want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives for ours."

5. Taylor Swift — "Soon You'll Get Better"

Swift performed one of her newer songs, "Soon You'll Get Better," from her latest album Lover. The song features country legends The Dixie Chicks on the album, but due to social-distancing parameters, Swift opted for a quieter, solo version of the track. Swift originally wrote the song about her mother's cancer diagnosis, and her performance is sure to make viewers emotional.

6. Kacey Musgraves — "Rainbow"

Musgraves performed a version of "Rainbow", a track about resilience from her album Golden Hour. The singer noted that she picked the song as a tribute to the rainbow drawings being left in windows as tributes to healthcare workers. Throughout her performance, Musgraves included rainbow images from around the world in a slideshow.

7. John Legend & Sam Smith — "Stand By Me"

Sam Smith and John Legend performed a moving duet of "Stand By Me," collaborating from their respective homes. Legend performed on the piano, while Smith brought moving vocals to the track. "Stand By Me" is originally performed by Ben E. King, and the song, inspired by a gospel hymn, has been revisited by many artists since its recording. This rendition was particularly moving, and was certain to have gotten listeners at home teary-eyed.

The One World: Together At Home broadcast aired for over 8 hours, and featured plenty of other notable faces such as Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and The Rolling Stones. Though many of these performances were a stand out, the whole broadcast is worth a watch for anyone social-distancing at home, and fans can catch any of the stars they missed on YouTube.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.