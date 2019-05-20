Are you one of the smug few who have tickets for the Spice Girls Reunion tour? Me, me! I am! Moohahahaha. Anyhow, if you are going to be spicing up your life, I'll bet you are looking for ways to get in the mood ahead of the big event. Well, there are lots of ways to get ready for the Spice Girls Reunion tour. And don't worry guys, I've got every budget in mind.

The Spice Girls are IMO the best band of all time and I don't care what anybody says. I've been a die hard fan since day dot and a huge part of me is devastated that, despite being a hoarder through most of my 20s, I didn't hoard the Spice Girls merch from my youth! Don't worry though guys, I have been stocking up ever since.

Being a true fan means making sure you fill you boots with all of the different available Spice Girls experiences. Whether those are unique one-off trips and shows, or just getting a tonne of their supply from the comfort of your own home. Will you annoy your flatmates? Probably, but who cares. You have to get what you want what you really really want.

1. Rent The Actual Spice World Bus Airbnb The Spice Bus is now available on Airbnb. Which is an absolute game changer and probably just about the best holiday opportunity of all time. Can anybody say dream honeymoon? Or birthday vacation? Or couple of days of extreme self-care and selfie taking? As with all great and fab things in life, there is of course a catch. The bus of all buses will be available for a mere two nights. June 14 and 15 and will be listed on the site from 8 a.m. BST on May 22 2019. So call in every favour ever and get people to get online and help you book this slice of iconic heaven.

2. Purchase Some Lit AF Merch Black Spice Girls Logo Tee £25 Spice Girls Website Perfect logo in red-wine-proof black, this is the one. You don't even have to wait until the actual show to get your greasy little mitts on the teeshirt of your dreams. Cute AF and perfect to be the belle of the ball at every occasion. Maybe you could wear and sleep in it every day for a week before the show? So it kind of fuses to you. OK just kidding (kind of).

3. Go See The Premiere Tribute Act Red Entertainment on YouTube OK so Wannabe, The Spice Girls Show is coming to a theatre near you. With considerably more affordable tickets than the real deal, these gals give you just as much entertainment as the real deal. Check out how to get tickets here.

4. Get Down Your Nearest Karaoke Bar Giphy Right you heard me. This one is pretty simple and you know you want to. Get you and a gang of your pals down to your local karaoke venue, rent a space, and sing only Spice Girls for the whole night. You can do this, you really can. Lucky Voice is one of the UK's biggest and best karaoke bars and you can rent a room to yourselves. They also have snacks and booze. Yes ploise.

5. Watch 'Spice World' Exactly 5 Times, Concentrating On An Individual Band Member Giphy Guys, this will leave you actually shook. If you analyse that film on a deeper level, it will take you to a higher place. A place where stans live. Yes, you might lose some friends in terms of your living room situation but if they don't support you that is 100 percent their issue. Luckily you can watch the film online via Amazon. Or just buy it on both VHS and DVD like moi.

6. Go See The Best Spice Girls Drag Show There are lots of drag impersonators but the one who has definitely won this game of thrones is Just May. She is the best ever Geri Halliwell impersonator and even made a film called Just May Does Geri, which is a must see. However, the real must see is Just May live in action. So much so that even Posh herself booked her for an event. I mean, talk about fab. This queen is London based and very often propping up the bar in legendary queer safe spaces The Glory or Dalston Superstore, where she does amazing drag brunches and quizzes. However, she does travel for events, soyou best keep an eye on her Instagram for updates.