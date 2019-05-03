7 Ways To Tell If Your Sleep Troubles May Be Sleep Anxiety & Not A Hormonal Problem

There are so many sleep-promoting habits that seem good. For example, a warm mug of chamomile tea sounds like a delicious way to calm your body down, and soothing ocean sounds are the perfect way to try to trick yourself into believing you're relaxing on the beach. But sometimes simple sleep hacks don't lull you into a deep slumber, and something more serious is keeping you from getting the rest you need. It can be hard to tell whether anxiety is keeping you from sleeping well, or if you have a physical hormonal problem that's disrupting things, but according to sleep experts, there are some major signs that can help you differentiate between the two.

"Anxiety activates the amygdala, the part of the brain that regulates the fight or flight response as well as [...] emotions such as fear and anger," Rose MacDowell, chief research officer at Sleepopolis, tells Bustle. "Activation of the amygdala can delay or prevent sleep, while sleep deprivation can stimulate the amygdala even further, leading to a vicious circle of more anxiety and emotional reactivity." If you're experiencing anxiety at bedtime again and again over a period of time, it can lead to the kind of negative psychological conditioning behind almost all cases of chronic insomnia, she says.

Here are some signs that your sleep problems are anxiety-related and not hormone-related, so that you can know whether your body or your mind needs some extra help.

1. It’s Episodic Denis Val/Shutterstock "With anxiety, rough days are usually balanced with calm days, so your sleep troubles are occasional," Julie Lambert, a certified sleep expert at Happysleepyhead, tells Bustle. If you start keeping track of both your sleepless nights and your rougher mental health days, you can see whether they seem to line up. If they do, it's a pretty good hint that anxiety is to blame.

2. You’re Absorbed By Your Thoughts Maryna Amediieva/Shutterstock If you're feeling pretty healthy mentally even though you're dealing with sleep issues, that's one way to tell that your problems aren't due to anxiety. Do you lay awake in bed, unable to think of something peaceful? "When you feel anxious, your thoughts can rush, go in circles, or make you dive deep into your most terrible memories," Lambert says, "and it seems like you can’t stop that."

3. You Just Don’t Feel Sleepy Mladen Zivkovic/Shutterstock While hormonal problems might make you toss and turn, desperate to get some much-wanted rest, with anxiety, you might not even feel like sleeping. "Anxiety triggers the production of adrenaline, cortisol, and other substances and neurotransmitters that keep you alert," she says. So if you've been able to power through a new book long into the night, or find yourself energized enough to do a load of laundry at 3 a.m., anxiety could be to blame.

4. Your Heart Is Racing Nadezhda Manakhova/Shutterstock "If you experience an abnormally increased heart rate that affects your ability to fall asleep, it’s a sign that you’re suffering from anxiety rather than a hormonal issue," Adina Mahalli, MSW, a certified mental health expert, tells Bustle. "Heart palpitations and a racing heart can put both your mind and body on edge, which prevents you from unwinding and falling asleep," she says. In addition to seeking professional help, try creating a relaxing night routine for yourself to cue your mind that it's time to calm down for bed.

5. Your Thoughts Are More Disturbing Than Usual Photographee.eu/Shutterstock While racing thoughts can be a sign of anxiety, the actual content about what's running through your mind can also speak to whether your sleep disturbances are due to your mental health. "Intrusive thoughts that keep your mind going in circles before your fall asleep are a sign of anxiety as opposed to hormonal problems," says Mahalli. "Disturbing thoughts that you can’t control can increase anxiety and prevent a restful night’s sleep." Try writing down any especially troubling thoughts you're having, because seeing them on paper might make them seem a little less scary.

6. You Aren't Experiencing Other Physical Symptoms Rawpixel/Shutterstock If you're experiencing sleep issues due to hormones and not due to anxiety, you're likely to experience a number of other symptoms of the hormonal imbalance that won't appear if you're just dealing with anxiety, MacDowell says. Look out for signs such as hot flashes, menstrual changes, vaginal dryness, night sweats, and daytime fatigue, which could all accompany a hormone issue.