Animal print has been a firm fixture in the fashion industry for decades. Usually restricted to leopard or cheetah (who can honestly tell the difference?), now a whole host of other creatures are getting their turn in the spotlight. Granted the vast majority are considered wild — think zebra, snake, and tiger — but one is a little closer to home. I'm talking about the cow. And thanks to endorsements from both designers and celebrities, wearing cow print is now a bonafide trend.

The comeback of the cow was first noticed on the catwalk. In September, Riccardo Tisci's Burberry debut showcased several prints. Deer and leopard motifs sauntered alongside the all-important cow pattern. Even a T-shirt was printed with the word "COW". Victoria Beckham's newly released collection is full of brown-and-white cow-inspired looks. The designer herself recently called it her "favourite print".

On the A-list front, both Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner have been spotted wearing the farmyard pattern. The latter donned a cow print swimsuit on a luxurious holiday while the Duchess of Sussex chose subtle cow print heels by Gianvito Rossi for a charity visit earlier this month.

The high street may only just be catching onto the trend, but prepare for an onslaught of cow-inspired pieces in the next few months. If you want to get ahead of the crowd, here's a rundown of the best cow print items you can pick up right now.

1 Go West Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots £99.99 Mango There's a definite link between cowboys and cows. Get into the Western spirit with these Mango boots. The wedge-like heel will ensure comfort all year round. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

2 A Cosy Cover-Up Cow Faux Shearling Crop Jacket £59 £39 Topshop For a more winter-appropriate look, opt for this fluffy Topshop jacket. Its black-and-white colour scheme means it will go with absolutely anything in your wardrobe. Available in UK XS to L; 6 to 16.

3 Pay In Style Cow Print Folded Purse £16 £9.60 Skinnydip If you'd rather try out the cow trend in a slightly more low-key way, Skinnydip's monochromatic purse is your best bet.

4 Luxe Leather Leather Miniskirt £139.99 Mango This leather skirt features a subtle cow print and an even subtler side slit. It's an online exclusive, so you won't find it in any Mango store. The only thing left to do is wait for that matching shirt to be restocked. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 12.

5 The Denim Way Plus Lily Cow Print Cropped Denim Jacket £30 £16 Boohoo Cow print and denim seamlessly go hand-in-hand. Throw this white-and-brown jacket on over a thin knit and swap the sweater for a slip dress come summer. Boohoo's plus size range usually comes in a UK 16 to 28, but this jacket has only a UK 20 left in stock. Keep your eyes peeled for more.

6 Carry The Cow Kenya Cow Shoulder Bag £25 Topshop The retro silhouette of this bag will add a certain "je ne sais quoi" to any outfit. And the cow print couldn't be any more understated.