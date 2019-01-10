For fans of the royal family, the winter may have seemed to drag as of late considering that Meghan Markle hasn't been seen since Christmas Day. Now, that's changed, and there's even a video! Meghan Markle helped style women for job interviews in her latest royal outing, and honestly, it may just be the sweetest thing you'll see today.

If you hadn't heard yet, Markle announced her royal patronages this week. For the non-royal obsessed, this basically just means that she chose the causes and organizations that she'll be focused on for now. According to Cosmopolitan, one of these new patronages is Smart Works, an organization that helps unemployed women build skills and get back into the workplace. Great, right?

Markle paid a surprised visit to Smart Works, and while there, she helped style one of the organizations clients in what may just be the cutest video fans of Markle's have ever seen. Captured by report Rebecca English, the videos show the Duchess of Sussex pulling pieces to help compliment what Smart Works' client, Patsy Wardally, is currently wearing. She pulls a pretty camel colored coat first and then compliments Wardally on the color of her dress and a bracelet she's wearing. It's heartwarming, tbh.

According to English, Wardally had nothing but nice things to say about working with Markle. She explained to English that thanks to Markle's styling she feels "much more confident" going back out into the workforce.

In a video posted by InStyle, fan can see Markle moving through the racks of clothing to head to the handbags, and it's clear that the Duchess wants to get hands-on with the organization. In fact, according to English's Twitter, she spoke with Smart Works co-founder Juliet Hughes-Hallett who confirmed that Markle immediately wanted to get directly involved with the work that they do.

Seeing Markle invested in styling women shouldn't come as a surprise to long-time fans, though. It's something she has been doing long before she ever became a member of the royal family. During her time on the television show Suits, she also acted as a guest stylist on The Today Show where she helped show women the latest seasonal trends and styled models. Plus, fans of the actor turned duchess, are probably familiar with her former lifestyle and fashion website The Tig. The site ended following her engagement to Prince Harry, but it's proof that she's always had a passion for helping women use fashion to feel powerful.

TODAY on YouTube

As for what Markle herself wore to Smart Works, she was dressed in a chic and minimalist black maternity dress from brand HATCH, a camel coat, and maybe the best shoes she's ever worn. The Duchess was rocking cow-print pumps. Yes, cow-print, and they totally work with the simple frock and coat.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle has clearly chosen Smart Works as her patronage because of her love of fashion, but seeing the Duchess actually work with clients is so sweet. Here's hoping to more Markle stylings in the future.