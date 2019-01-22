Cow Print Is 2019 Newest Trend — And Even Kylie Jenner & Meghan Markle Are Rocking It

There could just be a new fashion trend heading style lovers' way, and this one may surprise you a bit. A new take on animal print seems to be heading onto shelves and into closets, and while a 2019 cow print trend may not have been what you were expecting, some of your favorite celebrities have already started embracing the new pattern on the block.

Elle Australia picked up on the trend and even hypothesized that the print could just be taking over leopard as the post popular animal pattern, and they've got some serious evidence from brands and celebrities. Thanks to British style stars Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham, The Independent even began teaching people how to wear the cow-themed looks. Thanks to those savvy eyes, you may actually be thinking, "Hmmm, yes, cow print seems great."

Similar to the ice blue hair trend that you may have noticed taking over, the cow print trend is growing steadily. While Markle may be the cow print pump mastermind who may appear to have put the look on the map, where the trend actually start and who are some of the celebrities that are rocking it?

The stars who have been spotted in the new trend prove that not only is it becoming solidified as a print to have in your closet, but they're showing just how versatile the new look is. From Markle's classic style to Kylie Jenner's more edgy looks and Victoria Beckham's minimalist look, cow print can actually work for anyone.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When one of the most watched women in the world wears a trend, you know it's a big deal, and that's especially true if they're a royal. During her first visit to one of her chosen royal patronages, Smart Works, Markle wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi cow print pumps with her otherwise neutral, chic ensemble.

If you're familiar with Markle's style, you'll know that when it comes to her royal tastes, it's almost always about neutral tones, fitted silhouettes, a great coat, and classic pumps. Well, these cow print heels are certainly a departure, and they look so good on the Duchess.

Another celebrity to rock the pattern is Kylie Jenner. Obviously, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's take on the look is much different. She chose an all-over cow print patterned swimsuit for her vacation with daughter Stormi and best friend Jordyn Woods. Where Markle's cow print was more of an accent to her outfit, Jenner's gone full western wear with her look. In fact, it's even complete with a belt and buckle around her waist.

Elle Australia also notes that the recent influx actually can be traced back all the way to July when Dua Lip wore a pair of cow print boots. She chose to style her cow print with a more athleisure based look totally different from Markle and Jenner.

Next up, there's Victoria Beckham, Markle's friend and designer of some of her notable piece like her Christmas attire. If you're looking for who had their finger on the pulse of this fashion trend it could just be her. Why? No, she didn't wear it first. Markle beat her to the punch on that one.

It's because not only is she wearing what she calls a "minimalist" take on cow print for Guardian Weekend, but the pieces are from her own line (offers sizes 2-10). Given that Beckham would have needed to design and have those pieces made, she seems to have known long in advance that cow print was going to be a big deal.

Clearly, cow print is coming in hot, and if you were thinking there was no way you'd be rocking this trend, think again. With all of the celebrities who have already embraced the pattern it's clear to see that it's far more adaptable than you may have thought. So grab those cowboy boots, pumps, or skirt, and get ready to embrace another major trend.