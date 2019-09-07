Whether you’re a teen, just entering your twenties, or in the midst of "adulting," there’s still so much you can get out of coming-of-age books. While the clue is in the name when it comes to their target audience, Young Adult books are really for everyone. If it’s pure escapism or a little bit of inspiration you're after, you’d be a fool to write off YA writing. Here are the seven of the best Young Adult books out in Autumn 2019 in the UK. Your school days may be long gone but autumn always feels like a bit of a fresh start. So, why not see in the colder months with one of these awesome YA books?

From romantic vampire thrillers to a feminist call to arms, if you’re a fan of YA writing, you’re in luck this autumn. There’s enough awesome work coming out to get you all the way through until Christmas.

As I mentioned above, I’m a big believer that even if you don’t fall into the category of “young adult” anymore that’s no reason not to enjoy YA books. Some of my favourite novels and non-fiction books fall comfortably into the category of YA and coming of age and I love them more every time I pick them up to re-read them. And with the wide selection of YA books being released in autumn 2019, why not try reading something in this genre and seeing what you think? You never know, it may make a complete convert out of you.

Here are seven of the best to keep your eyes peeled for.

1. 'Frankly In Love' by David Yoon Frankly In Love is David Yoon’s first foray into the world of Young Adult fiction but you wouldn’t know it. His debut novel tells the story of Frank Li, a Korean-American teen who is in love with his classmate. There’s just one problem, his parents want him to be with a Korean girl, and she isn't Korean. Luckily, his family friend, Joy Song, finds herself in the same position. They team up to create a fake relationship to keep their parents happy and make their life easier. However, when it becomes clear that there might have real feelings for one another, things start to get very complicated very quickly. You can pre-order it here.

2. 'Fireborne' by Rosarie Munda If you’re in need of a little bit of escapism this autumn and fantasy is your thing, then you need to check out Fireborne. It’s got romance, drama, and dragons. What more could you want? Fireborne tells the story of Lee and Annie, two rising stars from completely different backgrounds. Growing up in the same orphanage after a revolution, they’re like family, but when it comes to trying out to be part of the elite dragonriders, they’re forced to become rivals. Now war is on the horizon, they must decide whether to stay loyal to one another or betray the other in order to thrive. You can pre-order it here.

3. 'The Deathless Girls' by Kiran Millwood Hargrave Kiran Millwood Hargrave debut YA novel explores the world of the brides of Dracula like you’ve never seen before. Undeniably feminist, dark, mysterious, and romantic, you won’t be able to put The Deathless Girls down. Lil and her twin sister Kizzy are taken away from their community and enslaved by the terrifyingly cruel Boyar Valcar. Trapped in his castle, Lil seeks comfort from fellow slave Mira who she develops an attachment to — the likes of which she’s never felt before. However, there is something far more horrifying than Boyar Valcar lurking in the castle. You can pre-order it here.

4. 'Bearmouth' by Liz Hyder Your formative teenage years are all about questioning the system. Bearmouth demonstrates what happens when you call everything you know into question. Newt lives a life of extremely hard labour in Bearmouth. His one comfort is that he’ll be rewarded in the next life. However, when the mysterious Devlin arrives, forges an unbreakable bond with Newt, and throws the very foundation of his world out of the window, it only means one thing. Revolution — or revolushun — is coming. You can pre-order it here.

5. 'The Places I’ve Cried In Public' by Holly Bourne Nothing hurts like love, right? Amelia is starting to learn that it probably shouldn’t hurt this much. The Places I’ve Cried In Public tells the story of first love, loss, and rebuilding yourself after everything you thought made you you is taken away. Amelia loves Reece but in the wake of him leaving her she’s retracing her steps back to all the places he made her cry. Her logic? If she can work out what went wrong she might be able to get over him once and for all. You can pre-order it here.

6. 'Dominicana' by Angie Cruz Dominicana is set in 1965. At just 15 years old, Ana is married off to a man more than twice her age and moved away from everything she knows in the Dominican Republic to Washington Heights, New York City. Deeply unhappy with her new life, she makes an attempt to leave but is persuaded to give New York a try by her husband's kinder younger brother. However, as unrest grows in the Dominican Republic, Ana’s identity is called into question and she is forced to pick between what is easy and what is right. You can pre-order it here.