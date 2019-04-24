Searching for the perfect dog to become your new furry family member is about more than just finding a pup that is cute, available, and won't break the bank. There are so many things to take into consideration before you settle on the dog breed you want. You need to think about the size of the dog versus the size of your home, how active a dog is compared to how active you are, how low or high-maintenance a dog is and how that fits into your lifestyle, and the age of the dog (if you're adopting) versus how much care you're able to give. Of course, having an emotional connection with the animal is important as well, and a big part of that is if your personalities fit. Sometimes, turning to your zodiac sign to find out the perfect dog breed for you isn't a bad idea.

Your zodiac sign can reveal a lot about your own personality traits and what you really want and need out of life... and that's all really important to think about when settling on a dog. For example, if you're a quiet, introverted person who doesn't like physical activity, you probably don't want to get a dog that needs a lot of exercise and attention.

If you're a Gemini, you someone who is seen as adaptable, smart, outgoing, friendly, passionate, and a bit impulsive at times. You have a super charismatic personality, and you love to be the center of attention. You're also spontaneous and constantly hopping from one thing to the next, never afraid to let your voice be heard. You love to be around others and to feel loved — a dog is a great companion for you.

But what kind of dog? Here are a few of the best dog breeds for Geminis:

1. Pembroke Welsh Corgi Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images A corgi is kind of like the Gemini of dogs: they are affectionate, outgoing, strong, and friendly. They love to be around others, but they aren't super needy, and they are also smart and fun to be around. These sweet dogs will make a perfect little friend for you.

2. Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like you, Gemini, Labrador retrievers are super smart and adaptable, and they are known for being incredibly friendly. What most people love about Labs is that they get along with everyone and they are always down to have fun - sort of like you. They're also full of energy and will definitely keep you from getting bored.

3. Bichon Frise Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a Gemini, you love to learn and try new things while also having an uplifting energy about you. This is basically the same as a Bichon Frise. These little dogs love to have fun, they're full of energy, and they're always down for an adventure. They will keep up with your outgoing side, but they'll also be down to snuggle when you need to keep things more calm.

4. Jack Russell Terrier Franck Prevel/Getty Images News/Getty Images Jack Russell terriers are not for everyone, mainly because they are extremely smart, curious, and full of high energy. But they're great for you, Gemini, because you're pretty much the same way. The last thing you want is to get bored quickly, and this kind of dog will definitely keep you on your toes.

5. Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweet, smart, and loving, Golden Retrievers are a great companion for anyone, especially Geminis. They are super playful and will keep up with your spontaneous side, but they're also cuddly and loving for some serious snuggles.

6. Shiba Inu Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images As a Gemini, you're the sign of twins, which means you have two sides: you love to be social and energetic, but you also appreciate your downtime. A Shiba Inu is great because they can have a lot of energy for playtime, but they can also just hang on their own. They also have a really pleasant personality that will work for you.

7. Chihuahua Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images A Chihuahua might be small, but they are full of energy and personality. They love to do new things, explore, and be adventurous, so they're great for you when you just want to try new things. They're also very social and friendly, so you can bring them everywhere!