Whether you're rescuing a dog from a shelter or buying one from a breeder or a pet store, settling on the perfect dog for your lifestyle can feel a little overwhelming. For one thing, every dog out there is adorable and sweet, so you probably kind of want them all. For another, it's hard to know exactly what kind of dog you're going to bond with the best until you actually, you know, try to bond. But you can get a better idea of what kind of dog that would be by analyzing your own personality traits. And you can do that by taking a look at your zodiac sign, which can tell you a lot more than you think. If you're a Pisces zodiac sign, there are certain dog breeds you would really do well with over others.

Pisces is a water sign, and also the last constellation of the zodiac. As a Pisces, you are one of the most empathetic and compassionate signs out there. You're an emotional person who feels all the feels, and you're incredibly sensitive. It can actually be hard for you to stay grounded and calm when so many emotions are constantly happening for you! Because of this, you're best off looking for a dog who can make you smile no matter what, the kind of breed that will cuddle whenever you need it (which will probably be a lot).

You're also a pretty diplomatic person who doesn't like conflict, so you want a dog who is relatively calm and not too hyper-active, rather than one who will overwhelm you. The choices below are your best bet:

1. Saint Bernard ShutterStock Sure, Saint Bernards can be pretty big dogs that can look intimidating, but in reality, they are super gentle, relaxed, and calm. They are also incredibly helpful dogs who are very loyal and dedicated to their owners. They don't need a ton of activity and they generally are not aggressive. These are just really sweet dogs who want an owner who is just as sweet - like you, Pisces. You have similar personalities and can just chill together.

2. Chihuahua ShutterStock Want a dog who is smaller and a little more manageable, size-wise? Go for a Chihuahua. These sweet and loyal dogs are totally dedicated to their owner, and make a perfect pet for a Pisces because they are also quite intuitive and empathetic. Chihuahuas are also incredibly cuddly and just want to be held by you all day long.

3. Maltese ShutterStock A Maltese is another tiny dog you'll get along with really well. Maltese dogs are very gentle and sweet, and they are also affectionate, trusting, and responsive. If you're a Pisces looking for a dog who wants to cuddle and play, a Maltese is perfect: they can be super lively and fun, but they also know how to snuggle when needed.

4. Shih Tzu ShutterStock A Shih Tzu has the affection and need for love that you have, Pisces — they love to be cuddled and noticed and loved by their owners. Like you, they're very smart and very rarely aggressive. They also don't need a ton of activity to thrive, which is nice. Sometimes you just want a relaxed dog!

5. Basset Hound As a Pisces, you would get along best with a dog who is sweet, loving, and sensitive, and that pretty much exactly describes a Basset Hound. These goofy looking dogs are dreamy little pets that are super sympathetic, loyal, and lovable. You guys will connect on an emotional level, because you have really similar personalities.

6. Papillon ShutterStock Another gentle and playful dog you would get along with well is a Papillon, who loves to be around their humans. Papillons are sweet, smart, and very curious, as well as totally devoted. If you're a Pisces who loves a constant companion, you'll appreciate the needy little Papillon.

7. Pug ShutterStock Pugs can be just as stubborn as you, Pisces, which could be a good bad thing! But overall, you two will get along well since you're so alike. Pugs are calm dogs with low energy who are also known for being super sensitive. They love attention and can be super cuddly.