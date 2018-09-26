Finding a Halloween costume that you're actually excited about for yourself can be incredibly difficult. When you add another person to the equation, it's easily doubly complicated. Add in some criteria like "funny" and "matching" and you're in for an uphill battle at the costume store this Halloween. Lucky for you, I've already made a list of funny best couples costumes for Halloween, far in advance so your Halloween experience can be fun and not stressful. Oftentimes, trying to think of two costumes that go together and are both equally as exciting and funny is like a mental puzzle that seems impossible to solve.

Below you'll find a few hilarious couple costume ideas. Some of them you'll be able to piece together with things you already have in your home, others will require a few purchases to complete. Plus, there are few complete costume-in-a-bag type deals because we don't all have time to be costume designers. Some of us just want to go to a Halloween store with an idea and leave with a little satchel that holds the entire idea. Pick your favorite, and then pitch it to your partner. The sooner you get the ball rolling, the more fun this experience will be to share with your partner.

Skittles Commercial Couple

SKITTLESbrand on YouTube

If this weird AF commercial warms your heart too, you're going to love this super simple and playful costume. It's a little bit retro and gives you a great excuse to eat Skittles all night. Instead of gluing the candy to your skin, though, you might want to consider opting for some stickers instead. Carry the Skittles around and eat them!

Chef Contestants From Hell's Kitchen

FOX

If you and your parter are kitchen show-obsessed, go for a simple chef's costume. The bonus here of course is that you can reuse the aprons in your own kitchen.

Joyce Byers And Her Will Wall From Stranger Things

Netflix

If you're really over the Eleven costume, give the other stars of the show a spin this Halloween. Wrap yourself in some battery-powered Christmas lights or go full Winona.

Wet Hot American Summer

Netflix Focus Features

This retro athleisure costume is going to be so comfortable you'll want to party all night. Go dressed as Gene the camp cook and bring a can of Del Monte mixed vegetables or go dressed as McKinley and add some tube socks.

Napoleon And Deb From Napoleon Dynamite

Fox Searchlight Fox Searchlight

Napoleon and Deb from Napoleon Dynamite were basically fashion icons ahead of their time, because all of these pieces are popular today. You might even have these things in your closet.

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake In Jeans

Frank Trapper/Contributor; Getty Images

In 2001, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake graced the American Music Awards red carpet in matching denim ensembles, and became legends as a result. If you want to emulate the most extra casual red carpet look in history with your partner, it's a great excuse to bring some more denim pieces into your life.

The Sims

The Sims/EA Games

If you and your partner want to wear something funny and cool, but don't really want to put a lot of effort into your costume, wear whatever you like a throw a Sims "Plumbob" on your head. Bam! Now you're avatars.

Curious George

Universal Pictures

Who says children's costumes can't be for adults, too? This super easy costume partnership includes two costumes that come completely ready to wear. All you have to do is put it on, grab some bananas, and go.