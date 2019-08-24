Are you tired of the meals you're cooking every week? Do you crave something baked and delicious but don't have the time to deal with prep and wrangling your oven? You're in luck, because your favorite neighborhood grocery store has something for you — here are the eight best baked goods to drop at Trader Joe's this season, pretty much guaranteeing you'll never be able to have a salad for lunch ever again.

Because Joe knows that people like variety, he's always coming up with new and delicious creations. And let's be honest: He knows what you want. Baked goods are everyone's jam, so Joe worked extra hard this season to come up with some great ones for you.

What makes them even better is that they're ready to enjoy. You no longer have to find the time to bake for yourself. You're a busy bee, life is stressful, or maybe you just can't boil water without starting a fire. Worry no more. Joe's got you covered.

Enjoy these goodies any day of the week. They're also perfect for entertaining guests if you want them to have something tasty to nibble on but don't want to bother making it yourself. (I feel you.) If you're in the mood for something of the baked variety, here are eight mouthwatering options from Trader Joe's.

1. Blueberry Muffins Trader Joe's Who doesn't love blueberries and muffins? Your mornings will be infinitely better thanks to Trader Joe’s blueberry muffins, which I must say are a delight to eat. They come four in a pack, and each one has a rather generous amount of blueberries with a crunchy sugar topping. These are a true classic, and you can't go wrong with them. Pop one in the oven or microwave so it's all warm and squishy. Heaven.

2. Banana Date Nut Bread Crisps Trader Joe's The Banana Date Nut Bread Crisps combine classic banana bread with a crispy, crackery crunch. The recipe uses dried banana pieces, walnuts, almonds, dates, and pecans, which are all directly from TJ's growers. After baking, the loaf is cut into quarter-inch thick slices, and then they put it back in the oven to achieve the ultimate crispiness. They go great with nut butters, preserves, cheese, and other kinds of spreads.

3. Focaccia Bread With Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Trader Joe's Joe's Focaccia Bread with Roasted Tomatoes & Parmesan is baked in a stone hearth oven, so the bread has a crispy light crust but it's still soft on the inside. Each loaf is topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs, roasted tomatoes, and grated parmesan cheese. Every bite is a delicious mix of classic Italian flavors, and I do declare it pairs perfectly with pasta.

4. Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Cookie lovers are so into Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies because they're oh-so soft and melt in your mouth. The chocolate chip chunks are just enough to create a party for your taste buds. As a bonus, these cookies don't contain any preservatives, and the peanutty flavor comes from three different ingredients. Dip them in milk for a legit experience.

5. Everything Ciabatta Rolls Trader Joe's TJ's Everything Ciabatta Rolls are made by a Kosher-certified bakery, and they have everything you want in a roll. They're tender, crumbly, and moist on the inside, with small air pockets that give them the most divine texture. Each roll is topped with a blend of salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried minced garlic, and dried minced onion. You can reheat the rolls for three to four minutes in the oven at 400 degrees, and they come out tasting like a real dream.

6. Mini Meyer Lemon Flavored Biscotti Trader Joe's The base used in Trader Joe's Mini Lemon Flavored Biscotti is real butter and eggs, making them extra crunchy. Every batch is baked twice, but with lemon flavor added. The citrusy and sweet flavor spreads throughout the dough, and after it cools, lemon-flavored icing goes on top, since you can never have too much lemon. You can eat them solo or enjoy them with tea. Also, be sure to snap a photo for the 'gram, because they're pretty photogenic.

7. Vanilla Flavored Baton Wafer Cookies Trader Joe's The sky's the limit with TJ's Vanilla Flavored Baton Wafer Cookies. Eat them on their own, dip them in your hot beverage of choice, or gently nestle them into a giant bowl of ice cream. You get the perfect amount of crispiness and vanilla flavor in each and every bite.