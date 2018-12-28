8 Bookish Accessories To Help You Get Organized In The New Year
It's a new year, which means it's time to channel your inner Marie Kondō and get yourself organized. If you're an organization freak like me, you're probably rubbing your hands and cackling maniacally at the thought of opening up a new planner, cleaning out your desk, and refilling your office supplies. 2019 is going to be good, or at the very least it is going to be color-coded.
Of course, as a book nerd, you're going to want all of your 2019 organization tools to be literary AF. Here, you'll find literary references, book quotes, and more to make all of your organizational dreams come true. From your calendars to your paper clips, any tool you use this coming year can definitely have that special, bookworm flair, so that no matter how stressed or busy you are, you can celebrate your love of reading.
With these literary accessories and organization tools, you're going to be super prepared to tackle anything the new year throws your way, and you're going to do it in style. So bring it on, 2019. There's nothing a book nerd armed with the right supplies can't handle.
1. Bibliophile Hardcover 2019 Planner
Bibliophile Hardcover 2019 Planner
The cover of this planner says it all: you're a bibliophile and you want everyone to know it. Filled with colorful artwork, this planner is sure to keep you organized in the new year.
2. Ladies Of Literature 2019 Calendar
Ladies of Literature 2019 Calendar
For your workspace or your refridgerator, this adorable calendar pays homage to all of your favorite ladies of literature with illustrations, quotes, and excerpts from their work.Here you'll find Dorothy Parker, Virginia Woolf, Emily Dickinson, Maya Angelou, Emily Bronte, Margaret Atwood, Louisa May Alcott, Phyllis Wheatley, Beatrix Potter, Mary Shelley, Murasaki Shikibu, and Gertrude Stein.
3. A Reader's Journal
Literary Journeys: A Reader's Journal
Of course, you're also going to want to organize your reading for this year. This cool journal helps you keep track of everything you've read and what you want to read next. You're going to be obsessed.
4. 17-Month Planner
Building My Empire 17-Month Planner
If you've got grand plans, you need somewhere to put them. This planner is hella cute inside and out, and super useful. With that adorable typewriter on the front, how could any book nerd resist?
5. Famous Female Authors Pencil Set
Famous Female Authors Pencil Set
There's nothing like a fresh pack of pencils to start the year off right. With this set, you can channel your favorite female literary heroes with every word you write.
6. Library Memo Pad
Keep it vintage with this old-school library cart catalog notepad. You can make tons of little notes to yourself in style!
7. Jane Austen Journal
Every new year needs a new journal. With this empowering quote from Jane Austen, this lovely journal will be the perfect place to put down your thoughts in 2019.
8. Pride & Prejudice Sticky Flags
Pride and Prejudice Sticky Flags
Speaking of Jane Austen, all of your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters are here to keep you organized this year with these adorable sticky flags. Stick them EVERYWHERE.